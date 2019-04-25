SUBMISSIONS ONLY Releases Special Edition Content May 1st

A special edition of the hit series Submissions Only including Season 3 begins streaming May 1st.

The beloved cult hit comedy series created by New York actors Kate Wetherhead and Andrew Keenan-Bolger, is a grassroots web sitcom that shows what really goes on off stage.

Special guest stars include: Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Nick Jonas, Audra McDonald, Kristin Chenoweth, Kristen Johnston, Michael Urie, Bobby Cannavale, Judith Light, Rachel Dratch, Santino Fontana, Joel Grey, Joanna Gleason, Annaleigh Ashford, Roger Rees, Chita Rivera, Linda Lavin, Jeremy Jordan, Lea DeLaria, Malcom Gets, Tony Roberts, Adam Pascal, Kerry Butler, Laura Osnes, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Harvey Fierstein.

Following the friendship of two theater professionals, an actress (Kate Wetherhead as Penny Reilly) and a casting director (Colin Hanlon as Tim Trull), as they try to build careers in the notoriously tricky and often absurd world of Broadway theatrics, Submissions Only proves there's a whole lot of comedy in all the drama.

Submissions Only: The Special Edition includes never-before-seen interviews with the cast and creatives before each episode and is exclusively available only on The STAGE Network --the first streaming network devoted to the entire world of theatre.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You