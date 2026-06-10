STUPID F***ING BIRD to Make NYC Debut from EG Productions at Chain Theatre

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Stupid F***ing Bird is Aaron Posner's reimagining of Anton Chekhov's classic play The Seagull. Originally premiered at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company in 2013, the adaptation blends comedy and heartbreak while breaking down the traditional fourth wall through an immersive staging experience.

The play follows Conrad, a tortured young playwright who is deeply in love with Nina, his muse and first sweetheart. Set at the country estate of his mother Emma, a celebrated actress, the story explores a web of complicated relationships that becomes even more volatile with the arrival of Trigorin, an acclaimed writer and Emma's lover. As romantic entanglements unravel, the characters grapple with desire, betrayal, ambition, and the complexities of family.

"I think there's tremendous power in admitting that despite centuries of introspection we humans still don't know what to do with the indolent beasts that live within us, but something, or someone, makes us want to know better," said cast member Eileen Han. "I'm very excited to join my ensemble in portraying this bittersweet love story, where we explore the part of love that is not pretty, the part of love that is out of our control."

The production is directed and produced by Dani Pianin, a trans actress and musician originally from Athens, Ohio. Stupid F***ing Bird marks her New York directorial debut.

EG Productions was formed by a group of actors who trained together at Esper Studios under the mentorship of Barbara Marchant. The company is dedicated to creating independent theater and developing collaborative artistic work in New York City.

The cast includes Dexter Assa as Conrad, Marcelina Sowa as Emma, Abigail Rheem as Nina, Eileen Han as Mash, Brian Paul Dzuban as Trigorin, Foster Nix as Dev, and Jason Ruffo as Sorn. Spencer Collins serves as stage manager.

Performances will take place at Chain Theatre, located at 312 West 36th Street, 4th Floor, in Manhattan.

Don't Miss a Off-Off-Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...