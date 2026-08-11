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STAR MACHINE The Ep To Be Released; Songs To Be Performed At The Festival

The EP features performances by Nadia Richardson, Avery Fahey, Julia Martini, Siena Worland, Gabriel J. Hill, and Connor Schenke.

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STAR MACHINE The Ep To Be Released; Songs To Be Performed At The Festival

Vandalia Entertainment will release Star Machine The EP this Friday on all major streaming services, featuring six tracks from the original new musical Star Machine. The EP includes four studio recordings with members of the Baldwin Wallace Original Collegiate Cast and two live tracks-one recorded during rehearsal and one captured at the musical's collegiate premiere at Playhouse Square in Cleveland.

The EP features performances by Nadia Richardson, Avery Fahey, Julia Martini, Siena Worland, Gabriel J. Hill, and Connor Schenke. The music and lyrics are by brothers Gideon and Hank Temple, whose music is released under the name Temple Brothers.

Songs from Star Machine The EP will be performed this Saturday in Kingston, New York, as part of The Festival's New Musicals presentation.Star Machine follows a pop-star wannabe who pulls her classically trained pianist sister into an outrageous television talent competition, forcing the sisters to confront how far they are willing to go to pursue their dreams-and what they are willing to sacrifice along the way.

The musical features Music and Lyrics by Gideon and Hank Temple and Book by Hollee Temple and John Temple, making Star Machine a uniquely multi-generational family collaboration.

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