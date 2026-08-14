PSYCHOPATHIA PASCHALIS: AN EASTER COMEDY to Premiere at Chain Theatre
Jacob Iglitzin's new dark comedy will play a five-performance run as part of the Factory Series in September.
Apotheosis Theatre Group will present the premiere of Jacob Iglitzin's new play Psychopathia Paschalis: An Easter Comedy, running September 9-13 at Chain Theatre in New York City as part of the Factory Series.
Christian D'Alessandro directs the production, a dark comedy of manners centered on the dysfunction and hypocrisy lurking beneath the surface of an upper-middle-class American family.
The play follows the Wallace family as they gather to celebrate Easter. The holiday takes an unexpected turn when the family discovers that Nick's supposed “friend” Justin is actually his lover. The revelation throws the household into chaos as tensions erupt and long-held secrets begin coming to light.
Complicating matters further is the arrival of an inept, self-styled detective whose attempts to intervene only make the increasingly volatile situation worse. As the gathering spirals out of control, bodies begin to pile up and the family's veneer of civility gives way to madness.
The cast will feature Jakob Carpenter, Joseph Vayalumkal, Meredith Stracar, Tom Ciorciari, Cleopatra Boudreau, Andreas Ktorides, Gene Soo, Riley Liburd, Matthew Conkling, Madelynn Sizer and Prentice Myles.
The production contains themes of violence, alcohol and drug use, sexual content and partial nudity. A prop gun will be used during the performance, accompanied by sound effects; no blanks or ammunition will be used.
Psychopathia Paschalis: An Easter Comedy will run September 9-13, 2026, at Chain Theatre in New York City.
Tickets for Psychopathia Paschalis: An Easter Comedy
Apotheosis Theatre Group develops and produces Original Theatre with a focus on making new work accessible to artists and audiences. The company works with emerging and independent artists to develop ambitious theatrical projects while prioritizing artistic purpose and community.
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