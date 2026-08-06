MAN IN MOTION Dark Comedy to Play Broadway Bound Theatre Festival

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'Man in Motion' is a dark comedy about opportunities, some real and some not so real, where loyalty and sensibilities collide. Directed by Greg Chwerchak, 'Man in Motion' will be presented at the Broadway Bound Theatre Festival at AMT Theater on August 12, 13 and 15.

Three friends with different ideas of how to achieve the American Dream, become focused on a deal to renovate old oil wells. They work to convince the one hold-out to join them, while one of the wives, who smells a rat, tries to talk them out of what she is sure is a scam. The cast features John Austin, Rachel Deacon, Anna Neu, Jake O'Connor, Stephen Reich, Tom Ryan, Carter Winter.

Hunter Benson, driven by youth and enthusiasm, has found a new investment opportunity. He is busy convincing his oldest brother Tom and their friend Danno to join him, but they need investment money from their more professional and cautious brother Lawrence, who proves tough to convince. Vicki, Tom's wife, a former exotic dancer with a jaundiced eye to the money schemes concocted by men, gives the deal a strong no vote. As the pressure mounts between Vicki and Tom, Linda Pomerance waits in the wings to see what will come of it. In a final showdown, Garrett Halewell, with oil shares to sell, has to convince Vicki and the men, that this deal is their golden opportunity.

Man in Motion is one of ten new plays and two musicals receiving their world premieres at this year's Broadway Bound Theatre Festival, which celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2026 and was named one of the Top Ten Festivals in NYC by Time Out New York.

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