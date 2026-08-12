MAJORITY RULES: AN AMERICAN MUSICAL to Premiere at Chain Theatre

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MAJORITY RULES: AN AMERICAN MUSICAL is a new musical premiering at the Chain Theatre from August 25-30th, 2026. Majority Rules is a satirical pop musical that follows Chad Smith, a charismatic but directionless frat star whose campus kingdom collapses when the Green Party moves to ban Greek life nationwide. Recruited by his hyper-competent ex, sorority president Claire Kerr, Chad runs for U.S. President - only to be trapped by a new amendment requiring a life partner for candidates. Enter Pledge Peter, a freshman pressed into political matrimony.

As scandals, schemes, and showstoppers erupt, Chad learns that real leadership means stepping aside when it's someone else's turn to have a say. Because when it comes to politics, majority rules.

The musical features book by Jillian Hetherman, music by Charlene Tashnizi, lyrics by Ashley Guan, with additional lyrics by Charlene Tashnizi and Jillian Hetherman. Directed and choreographed by Jillian Hetherman, with music direction by Charlene Tashnizi and stage management by Alyssa Peyton. Scenic and prop design is by Jillian Hetherman and Kathy Pubentz, musical production and arrangements by Charlene Tashnizi, scenic construction by Nicholas Brandi, associate scenic painting by Ava Pezzimenti, lighting design by Caroline Nowak, sound design by Kiara Nothhaft, and casting assistance by Niaya Marriott-Sanders.

https://majorityrulesmusical.ludus.com/show_page.php?show_id=200537039 - correct ticket link

CAST LIST:

Daniel Kent as Chad Smith, Alex Portaro as Claire Kerr, Peter Buskirk as Pledge Peter, Matt Doherty as Young Green, Taylor Leccese as Green Girlfriend, Marco Molldrem as Bradley, Ava Carver as Mae Smith.

Lussi Pearl as Reese Witherspoon/Erika Kirk/Karoline Leavitt, Ava Schara as Lindseigh/Melania Trump/Monica Lewinsky, Natalie Kaplan as Mrs. Smith/AOC/Greta Thunberg, Imani Tait as Brooke/Candace Owens, Matthew Kushner as Tucker Carlson/Brady/Mr. Smith, Jaime Bru as Brad/Ski Bro/Herb Brooks, Iman Rodriguez as Briggs/Marco Rubio, Najee Durrett as Fake Chad/Others

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