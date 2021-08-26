STILL, BIRTH to be Presented at The Chain

STILL, BIRTH. - a play about pregnancy loss by Robyne Parrish and Coley Company is one of 500 New York City-based artists to receive $5,000 through the City Artist Corps Grants program, presented by The New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA) and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA), with support from the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) as well as Queens Theatre.

Parrish and Company are both members of the 2014 Labyrinth Intensive Ensemble (LAB NYC) where they met and began collaborating on the shared experiences discussed in this work. Robyne Parrish (AEA/SAG-AFTRA) and Coley Campany (SAG-AFTRA) are both actors and producers in NYC/Atlanta/LA. Parrish is a member of the Dramatist Guild. Please contact for full bios.

Still, Birth. is a play about pregnancy loss.

A taboo subject for centuries, this play seeks to open the lines of communication between those who have been touched by pregnancy loss in any way.

We want to tell our stories and we want to open the space for others to do the same. Stillbirth, miscarriage, and late term abortion account for 5.82 deaths per 1,000 live births in the U.S. The loss often leaves a trail of disappointment, guilt, shame, and grief that are commonly experienced in silence.

Still, Birth. uses dance, monologues, scenes, and poetry to tell the truth of losing a pregnancy. By telling our stories, we hope to bring healing and understanding to those affected.

Written by Parrish and Campany

Directed by *Robyne Parrish

SM Kyra Bowie

Documentarian Amanda Lacson

AD and Asst Choreo *Kim Rios Lin

With Tara Troy, Coley Campany, Juan Perez, Bree O'Connor, Laura Sisskin Fernandez, Yessinia Rivas, Nupur Charyalu and Czary Mada

Over the course of three award cycles, more than 3,000 artists will receive $5,000 grants to engage the public with artist activities across New York City's five boroughs this summer and fall. Artists can use the grant to create new work or phase of a work, or restage preexisting creative activities across any discipline.

Members of the public can participate in City Artist Corps Grants programming by following the hashtag #CityArtistCorps on social media.

TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/still-birth-tickets-167928052325?fbclid=IwAR3frJYyjcQpBLBHLPs3IsKyn997vHGvuQRrYc5Eazomc9O8x4haHNoq1vg

And: https://www.facebook.com/events/891476008413177

Tickets are $15. All audience members must show proof of vaccination for all in-person attendance. For Chain Theatre COVID protocols visit here: https://www.chaintheatre.org/covid-19-guidelines.