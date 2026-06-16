STALIN: The Musical to Return for 4th Run at Chain Theatre Summer Festival

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STALIN: The Musical will have it's 4th run as the anchor show of the Chain Theatre's (312 W. 36th Street, 3rd & 4th floor) Summer One-Act Festival. The show previously had two sold out runs at the People's Improv Theatre, as well as a sold out run during the Chain Theatre's Winter One-Act Festival. Directed by Austin Olson, with music by James Navan and choreography by Alexandra C. Perlman, the production will begin performances on July 14th. Tickets for STALIN: The Musical are on sale now.

STALIN: The Musical is written by the team of Austin Olson (Book and Lyrics) and James Navan (Music), based on the life of Joseph Stalin, Russia's notorious leader. This production will feature additional music by Ben Kaplan and additional book by Spencer Giles. The creative team includes Lyric Jones (props) and Alice Mckay (Costumes).

In this bombastic, historically-questionable, and unapologetically campy comedy musical, history gets hijacked by glitter, groove, and revolution. From boyhood dreams in a Georgian village to a trip to the casino in the shadow of state terror, the show slaps Marxism in a sequined leotard and sends it pirouetting through history.

Anchored by a beleaguered historian desperately trying to keep the facts straight, the musical gleefully skewers authoritarianism, toxic masculinity, and Broadway tropes alike. With failed love interests, rap battles with Lenin, tender soap-carving laments, and a lot of dancing, this might be the most historically inaccurate musical you'll ever love.

The cast of the production features Megan Geiger as Joseph Stalin, Logan Reeder as Stalin's Aide, and Lara Strong as The Historian. Mark Melton appears as Vladimir Lenin and also serves as a member of the ensemble, alongside Analyse Capodifero as Kato, Katie King as Nadya, Tom O'Leary as Winston Churchill, Will Cobb as Stalin's Dad, and JQ Hennesy as Stalin's Mom. The ensemble is further rounded out by Theo Boyd, Claire Wagner, Hannah Zeldin, and Emily Renison.

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