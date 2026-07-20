Chain Theatre Summer One-Act Festival Presents Sci-Fi-Themed PROGRAM 16

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Program 16 of the 2026 Chain Theatre Summer One-Act Festival is now open at the Chain Theatre, featuring three original science fiction one-act plays: Outerspace by Zoe Ray Prawda, The Replacement by Gabriella Arianna, and To Be Borned by Ahreumbi Rew. Exploring themes of space, technology, and humanity, the program brings together three unique visions of the future.

Written, directed, and performed by Zoe Ray Prawda, Outerspace follows an astronaut stranded without radio contact as they reflect on their place in the universe.

In The Replacement, written and directed by Gabriella Arianna, a writer struggling to find work accepts a temporary job as a "language modeler" for Ella, a prototype humanoid. Starring Gabrielle Cody, Sami Binder, and Sebastian Kim, the play explores the value of human thought and experience in a rapidly changing world.

Rounding out the program is Ahreumbi Rew's To Be Borned. Set in a sweltering post-apocalypse, the play follows Willow, a scientist dying of tuberculosis, who builds Belize, a robotic replica of her daughter, in a desperate attempt to preserve their bond. Directed by Asta Trivedi, the production stars Paris Lee as Willow, Daniela Cusi as Belize, and Sara Manos as the Violinist. The creative team also includes Production Manager Kennedy Chew, Stage Manager Julia Freitas-Gordon, Mask & Puppet Designer Signy Ackerman, and Costume Designer Nina Ganyard.

Program 16 runs approximately 70 minutes and will be performed today, July 21 at 6:30 p.m., followed by performances on July 23 at 6:30 p.m. and July 25 at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets are available at the link below.

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