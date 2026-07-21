ANNE OF GREEN GABLES Will Continue Performances From The St. Jean's Players

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Anne of Green Gables - The Musical is being presented by The St. Jean's Players for one more weekend - Thursday July 23 at 7 pm, Friday July 24 at 7 pm, Saturday July 25 at 8 pm and Sunday July 26 at 3 pm - at The Theater at St. Jean (150 East 76 Street between Lexington and Third Aves., Manhattan). The musical is adapted from the 1908 novel by L.M. Montgomery with book by Donald Harron and music by Norman Campbell. Anne of Green Gables - The Musical is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

The Creative Team and crew includes: Director: Jennifer Hoddinott, Music Director: Nancy Parish, Choreographer: Tatiana Birenbaum, Stage Manager: Katelyn Russo, Assistant Stage Manager: Dennis Schroeder, Costume Designers: M.C. Waldrep and Ava Patino, and Creative Assistant: Stacy Yoshioka.

The show features the following cast: Jessi Anderskow - Thor Anderskow - Theodosia Arcidiacono - Molly Arts - Ellen Cerniglia - Zachary Chacon - Thomas Dyer - Melendy Forman - Hallie Friedman - Lily Goldstein - Evan Gorman - Kayleigh Rose Howard - Dan Kuhlman - Katie Lam - Kaian Lilien - James Linus - Sharon Lowe - Charles Mobbs - Vinnie Musolino - Amy Santoso - Rayn Schnell - Tina Siganporia - Shannon Lee Wade - Remi Young

Tickets are $30 for Seniors (65+) and Youth 18 and under and $35 for Adults.

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