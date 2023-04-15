STAGES to Have World Premiere at The Chain Theatre This Month

The Chain Theatre in association with Actors Theatre of NYC will present the World Premiere of STAGES, by playwright Kevin Hobaichan, directed by David Zayas Jr. (LAByrinth Theater Company Member, Dexter, This G*D Damn House at The Chain Theatre). The show features a celebrated cast of actors from stage and screen, including Aï»¿na Sophia Colon Nylon, Aï»¿nnie Kefalas, Aï»¿nita Moreno, Jï»¿oey Welsh, Kï»¿evin Hobaichan, and Lï»¿esly Ochoa

The Stage Manager is Nicole Amaral, and Lighting Design is by Allison Ramnan.

After losing their sister, Riley experiences the five stages of grief while also bringing up ghosts of their past.

You are invited into the world of a Greek tragedy, and leave with your own modern twist. Follow Riley's journey as she discovers love in all the unfortunate places.

STAGES (World Premiere)

Location:

THE CHAIN THEATRE

312 West 36th Street #4th floor New York, NY 10018

DATES:

April 19th - April 23rd 2023

TICKETS:

Click Here