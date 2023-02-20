Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SPARK Theatre Festival NYC Presents Jermaine Rowe's One-Man Show TRANSITIONS

The performance is on March 20, 2023 at 7pm.

Feb. 20, 2023  

Spark Theatre Festival formally Emerging Artists Theatre is celebrating 30th anniversary and will be presenting several exciting works to celebrate this milestone. This event will take place at the 28th Street Theatre (28th&Broadway). Tickets are available here.

Jermaine Rowe's Transition will present on March 20, 2023 at 7pm, and promises to be an exciting immersive solo performance piece. Using dance, music, projection design, storytelling and a live DJ Transition (DJgazatwin) audiences will be invited into a contemporary Jamaican A Ni-night - a folkloric ritual usually performed on the 9th Night after the passing of a family/community member -(wake).

In his work, Jermaine Rowe explores a community's decision to allow a Trans spirt access the land of the dead. The work is inspired by real life incident of a trans woman who was killed in Jamaica after going to a dancehall party in female presenting clothes.

"I want the audience to have access to dance and conversations and find their freedom, as a insight to those who are not able to."

The work invites a collaboration between Connekja: A resource center dedicated to connecting LGBTQIA+ artists and allies across country borders through story telling and events in Jamaica and NYC, with lobby presentations around the issues affecting youths across the Caribbean. A hairstylist and a fashion stylist are also exploring the work in the lobby displays to greet the audience. And a young documentary film maker Johnnoy Johnson focused on creating archival work on aspiring artists.

The work is a part of Jermaine Rowe's commitment to creating spaces for Afro-Caribbean artists to explore epic storytelling narratives in NYC. Directed by Ricardo G. Barrett. This showing will invite audiences to a post show talk.




