SONNETS FROM A SIN-EATER Comes to NYC Fringe in April

La Trobe will present Sonnets from a Sin-Eater, a new solo play written and performed by Kara Hadden and directed by Jack McAuliffe. The production will be presented as part of the 2024 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at UNDER St. Marks (94 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009) with performances on Thursday, April 4th at 6:30pm, Tuesday, April 9th at 6:30pm, Monday, April 15th at 8:10pm, and Friday, April 19th at 6:30pm. Tickets ($15 or PWYC) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 60 minutes.

Sin-eating is a ritual older than Jesus. It's been practiced across the globe, but the iteration I will be practicing comes from 17th century Wales. In essence, you eat a meal off the chest of a dead person, and, in doing so, you absorb their sins. The deceased can thus transition peacefully, free from the weight of their mortal wrongdoings.

Calgary has not yet died, so instead of eating off her corpse, I'll be meditating on her spirit—and internalizing her sins—as I eat this Taco Bell.

K is a recent grad looking for fast cash and moral purity. Calgary is a dykebaiting pop star who can't stop getting canceled. TikTok is a social media app for short-form video content. And SONNETS FROM A SIN-EATER is a multimedia solo play about desire, absolution, and detoxifying diets.

The creative team will include Kara Hadden (Playwright/Performer), Jack McAuliffe (Director), Eva Wolfson (Associate Director/Dramaturg), Brandon Hilfer (Sound Designer/Creative Producer), and Kitty Richardson (Creative Producer).

Kara Hadden (Playwright & Performer) is a theatermaker based in Brooklyn. Her plays have been developed at Fresh Ink Theatre, Breadcrumbs Productions, STUDIO'62 at Williamstown Theatre Festival, Yale University, and Williams College; her work is upcoming at The Brick's !?:New Works festival. They have been a finalist for the YU Playwriting Fellowship (Central Square Theatre) and the Volt Playwriting Lab (Company One), and their play Pigeon House is a 2024 SheNYC semi-finalist. Kara holds a B.A. in History and Theatre from Williams College, where she was the 2023 recipient of the Hubbard Hutchinson Fellowship in Theatre. Read more at karahadden.com.

Jack McAuliffe (Director) is a DC-based theatermaker. His work – whether as director, playwright, dramaturg, or performer – takes an interest in the monstrous and the mediatized, the grotesque and the sublime. Recently, Jack performed his original solo show CANNIBAL is a SLUR in Columbus, OH and as artist-in-residence at Wunderbar in Syracuse, NY. He is the General Manager at The DC Arts Center, the only institution in the Washington area solely dedicated to fostering underrepresented artists in every discipline. Jack holds a BA in Theatre and Performance Studies from Yale, and an MA in Theatre from The Ohio State University.