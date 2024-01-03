SOMETHING TO BELIEVE IN: A ONE-WOMAN SHOW By Sarah Alice Shull Announced At The Tank

This February, Sarah Alice Shull stars in her debut self-written, one-woman show, Something to Believe In. Tickets are available for performances on February 7 - 9 at 7:00 PM at The Tank in Midtown Manhattan.

Something to Believe In follows a high school senior at an all-girls Catholic school in Kentucky hurtling towards graduation in the year 2012.

Forced to confront the religion that raised her while simultaneously discovering the undeniable, blossoming queerness inside her soul, she asks her congregation (we mean audience) can these two pieces of a person grow alongside each other? Should they? Something to Believe In explores what it means to actually believe in something (who'd-a thunk), who "deserves"' a place in heaven, and how to build a water powered car.

Tickets are $15 and can be found Click Here. Livestream tickets are also available.

Sarah Alice Shull is an actor, writer, and creator currently based in NYC. Sarah Alice has been seen in several off and off-off Broadway productions, readings, and workshops at various theaters such as Playwright's Horizons, Joe's Pub at The Public Theater, The Flea Theater, The Sheen Center, The Tank, The Kraine Theater, and various comedy venues. Sarah Alice is a UCBNY Comedy school alum, was a part of the inaugural class of Freestyle Love Supreme's improv/musical improv academy at Ars Nova, and she was a member of the BARS program's 5th cohort at The Public Theater. Sarah Alice is a former Bat, a Resident Acting Company member, at The Flea Theater, and is a proud founding member of The Fled Collective. Sarah Alice's passion for performance extends into writing and producing. Her one act play, The King, premiered at the NY Winterfest in 2018; her original web series called "Sassy and MK's Days of Fun" can be found on YouTube; and her 10-minute play, Guilt, premiered as a part of The Tank Theater's Limefest. Her original work has also been featured as a part of The Wilma Theater's Open Mic Series, Flea Fridays, The BARS program, AMIOS, and CyberTank.

Content Warning: Religious trauma, mistreatment of the LGBTQIA+ community, prejudice, mentions of racism, and abortion. Trigger Warning: sexual assault, pedophilia. Please note this performance is for ages 18+.

Please note that this performance will be presented at the Tank's in-person performance space at 312 W 36th St. All attendees and artists will be required to have a covid vaccination before being admitted to the space. Patrons will also be required to wear masks, when not eating or drinking.

Cast and Creative:

Written and Performed by Sarah Alice Shull

Directed by Erin Reynolds

Associate Producer: Jen Beck

Stage Manager: Jenna Lowry