Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
SOLO UNPLUGGED Will Feature 2024 Fred Ebb Award Winner Cheeyang Ng
The World's Largest Solo Theatre Festival hosts the award-winning artist at Theatre Row.
As the world's largest solo theatre festival launches its Fall 2026 season with a lineup of artists from around the globe and a record number of solo shows, United Solo will present 'Solo Unplugged – A Conversation with Cheeyang Ng,' an afternoon discussion moderated by Wexler and featuring the acclaimed emerging musical theatre artist Cheeyang Ng, who will explore new approaches to theatre-making.
'1Minute Critic has a diverse, sophisticated audience that is a perfect fit for what we do,' says Omar Sangare, United Solo's founder and artistic director. 'Cheeyang is an emerging voice in the theatrical world, and people are paying close attention. They've already taken Edinburgh by storm, winning three awards and earning numerous rave reviews. We are eager to hear what they have to share.'
Born and raised in Singapore, Cheeyang Ng draws musical inspiration from a rich range of traditions, including Western musical theatre, Chinese folk music, and South and Southeast Asian musical traditions. The result is a distinctive, original body of work that champions justice, awareness, and visibility. Ng's honors include the 2019 ASCAP Foundation Songwriting Award, the 2021 Princess Grace Awards, the 2024 Fred Ebb Award, and the 2024 Jonathan Larson Grant. They have shared the stage at Lincoln Center with Carole King and at Carnegie Hall with Jason Robert Brown. Ng also created the podcast East Side Story and founded the Lunar Collective, an initiative dedicated to uplifting Asian voices in musical theatre.
The conversation with Ng joins an already packed festival schedule showcasing the breadth, creativity, and diversity of solo performance. 'This is a venue where artists can bring their visions and voices to the world. We need that now more than ever,' Sangare adds.
EVENT DETAILS: 'SOLO UNPLUGGED – A CONVERSATION WITH Cheeyang Ng'
Date & Time: Saturday, November 7, 2026 at 4pm.
Location: Theatre One, Theatre Row, 410 West 42nd Street, New York, NY
Full Schedule and Tickets for the United Solo Festival: https://unitedsolo.org/the-21st-annual-united-solo-theatre-festival/
UNITED SOLO is the world's largest solo theatre festival. For twenty seasons, it has presented the very best in solo performance from around the globe. Founded by Omar Sangare with the mission of uniting a diverse community of artists passionate about storytelling in all its forms, the festival has grown into an internationally recognized platform for singular voices. From its home base at Theatre Row in the heart of New York City's Theatre District, United Solo has presented nearly 2,000 productions. With festivals held each fall and spring, it continues to champion both emerging and established artists, bringing powerful and distinctive stories to audiences in New York City and beyond.
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