SOCIETY Announces Two World Premieres

NYC-based theater collective will perform both shows in rep.

Dec. 9, 2021  

NYC-based theatre collective SOCIETY will premiere the company's first two shows, Beginning Days of True Jubilation by Mona Mansour and The Strangers Came Today by Emily Zemba, in June 2022 at New Ohio Theater. The company will perform them in repertory.

Beginning Days, directed by Scott Illingworth, was originally scheduled for its stage debut in 2020 but transitioned to a virtual production as part of New Ohio's Ice Factory Festival. It will make its on-stage world premiere. The play examines the cult-like groupthink of tech culture, from the early euphoria of a new start-up to its epic crash. Mansour received the 2020 Kesselring Prize for Playwriting. Her Vagrant trilogy will premiere at The Public Theater in April 2022.

The Strangers Came Today by Emily Zemba examines spirituality through the lens of 21st century capitalism within a support group for mystical experiences. Zemba's Superstitions recently made its world premiere as part of The Pool Plays at New Ohio.

Roughly modeled after the UK's Joint Stock Company, SOCIETY ensemble members act as active dramaturgs, generating material for a playwright via interviews, recordings, physical explorations, and open conversation.

For more information, visit societytheatre.com.


