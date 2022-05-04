SOCIETY Announces Creative Teams For Two New Plays In Rep

New York City-based theater collective SOCIETY announced today that they will stage two new plays in repertory at New Ohio Theatre this June. Performances begin June 8th and are set to continue through June 25th.

Beginning Days of True Jubilation by Mona Mansour was previously slated for an in-person world premiere in the summer of 2020 but premiered over Zoom as part of New Ohio's Virtual Ice Factory that year due to Coronavirus. Scott Illingworth returns to direct the piece, a satirical journey through the cult-like, group-think of winner-take-all capitalism, from the early euphoria of a new start-up through its epic crash and burn. Returning to the cast are Brian Bock, Hana Chamoun, Christy Escobar, Annie Fox, Leslie Fray, Rosa Gilmore, Caroline Grogan, Tim Nicolai, Alexandra Templer, and Shpend Xani. Joining the ensemble in this production are Jonathan Louis Dent, Dela Meskienyar, Jennifer Mogbock, and Shayvawn Webster.

Violeta Picayo directs The Strangers Came Today, an immersive new play by Emily Zemba about a support group for mystical experiences, a profound and profoundly funny exploration of spiritual wellness in the 21st Century. The cast is Brian Bock, Alexandra Templer, Jonathan Louis Dent, Annie Fox, Leslie Fray, Rosa Gilmore, Caroline Grogan, Jennifer Mogbock, Tim Nicolai, Shayvawn Webster, and Shpend Xani.

The creative team for both projects includes Ali Green (assistant director), Karen Boyer (costume design), Christy Escobar (dramaturgy), Abigail Hoke-Brady (lighting design), Carsen Joenk (sound design), Erica Schnitzer (stage manager) and Brittany Vasta (scenic design).

SOCIETY Theatre Collective, Inc. is a not-for-profit organization founded by playwright Mona Mansour, director Scott Illingworth, and actor/producer Tim Nicolai to produce new works of theatre using the Joint Stock Method. The collective includes over 20 theater makers of different disciplines. More information about the company and their work is available at societytheatre.com