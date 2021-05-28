SLEEPING BEAUTY - DREAM ON Will Premiere on YouTube From Chickenshed Today

Chickenshed's next YouTube Premiere, Sleeping Beauty - Dream On, is being aired tonight at 7pm.

To view the premiere please visit https://www.chickenshed.org.uk/Event/sleeping-beauty-youtube-premiere and a link will take you to our YouTube channel and the video.

The video will remain on YouTube indefinitely so if you are unable to watch on Friday 28 May, please log on at a convenient date and time to view

Chickenshed's production, Sleeping Beauty - Dream On, takes all the familiar and traditional elements of this much-loved fairy tale, and serves them up with a modern twist.This is an unforgettable musical extravaganza featuring a large cast who deliver a fabulously entertaining and exciting performance with all the verve, vitality and joy that regular Chickenshed audiences have come to know and love.

Cast:

Beauty - JASMIN CLARKE

Queen - JOJO MORRALL

King - MARK LEES

Good Conscience- CHARLIE KEMP

Bad Conscience - ASHLEY DRIVER

Myrtle the Terrible, Bad Fairy Aunt - JOSEPH MORTON

Byrtle the Less Terrible, Bad Fairy's Son - WILL LAURENCE

Godparents/Teachers Mrs Cartwright (Emily), Head Teacher - BELINDA McGUIRK

Miss Pugh (Betty), Music Teacher - JELENA BUDIMIR

Mr Smith (Frank), PE Teacher - GAVIN MAY

Mrs Torremolinos (Malaga), Language Teacher- GEMILLA SHAMRUK

Mr Plato (Kevin), Philosophy Teacher - NIGEL SPURGEON

Mr Carter (Bob), Caretaker - DANIEL BANTON

Production Team:

Director LOUISE PERRY

Musical Directors JO COLLINS, DAVID CAREY

Musical Staging DINA WILLIAMS

Choreography CHRISTINE NIERING, DINA WILLIAMS Set Design ADRIAN.P. SMITH

Costume Design GRAHAM HOLLICK

Lighting Design ANDREW CADDIES

Sound Design PHIL HAINES

Multi Media PHIL HAINES, ADRIAN SMITH