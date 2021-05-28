Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SLEEPING BEAUTY - DREAM ON Will Premiere on YouTube From Chickenshed Today

The production stars Jasmin Clarke, JoJo Morrall, Mark Lees, and more!

May. 28, 2021  
Chickenshed's next YouTube Premiere, Sleeping Beauty - Dream On, is being aired tonight at 7pm.

To view the premiere please visit https://www.chickenshed.org.uk/Event/sleeping-beauty-youtube-premiere and a link will take you to our YouTube channel and the video.

The video will remain on YouTube indefinitely so if you are unable to watch on Friday 28 May, please log on at a convenient date and time to view

Chickenshed's production, Sleeping Beauty - Dream On, takes all the familiar and traditional elements of this much-loved fairy tale, and serves them up with a modern twist.
This is an unforgettable musical extravaganza featuring a large cast who deliver a fabulously entertaining and exciting performance with all the verve, vitality and joy that regular Chickenshed audiences have come to know and love.

Cast:

Beauty - JASMIN CLARKE
Queen - JOJO MORRALL
King - MARK LEES
Good Conscience- CHARLIE KEMP
Bad Conscience - ASHLEY DRIVER
Myrtle the Terrible, Bad Fairy Aunt - JOSEPH MORTON
Byrtle the Less Terrible, Bad Fairy's Son - WILL LAURENCE
Godparents/Teachers Mrs Cartwright (Emily), Head Teacher - BELINDA McGUIRK
Miss Pugh (Betty), Music Teacher - JELENA BUDIMIR
Mr Smith (Frank), PE Teacher - GAVIN MAY
Mrs Torremolinos (Malaga), Language Teacher- GEMILLA SHAMRUK
Mr Plato (Kevin), Philosophy Teacher - NIGEL SPURGEON
Mr Carter (Bob), Caretaker - DANIEL BANTON

Production Team:

Director LOUISE PERRY
Musical Directors JO COLLINS, DAVID CAREY
Musical Staging DINA WILLIAMS
Choreography CHRISTINE NIERING, DINA WILLIAMS Set Design ADRIAN.P. SMITH
Costume Design GRAHAM HOLLICK
Lighting Design ANDREW CADDIES
Sound Design PHIL HAINES
Multi Media PHIL HAINES, ADRIAN SMITH


