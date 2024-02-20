SEVENTH AVENUE SOUTH by David Allard To Premiere At New York Theater Festival

"Seventh Avenue South," A New Play by David Allard, directed by Sean Szak Prasso, will premiere at New York Theater Festival this June. The play takes place in Greenwich Village in May of 1969 and underscores housing and job insecurity in the lgbtqia community. The play also examines the importance of the Stonewall Riots and police brutality at gay bars.

"While this play has many important themes, at its heart, it is a story about love and acceptance," said Allard. "It was created to preserve the important history of the leaders in the gay rights movement."

The play stars David Allard, Caleb Moreno, Alexandra Lebow, Amy Losi, and Tony Dempsey and will run June 3 at 6:15 PM, June 7 at 9:00 PM, and June 9 at 3:30 PM at Teatro Latea in Manhattan.