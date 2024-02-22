SERIALS New Play Development Hub to Begin Performances At The Tank in March

After 13 electrifying years, the celebrated late-night play competition SERIALS is making its grand return in March at The Tank for the first time! Known for its spirited evenings of serialized storytelling, SERIALS brings together the brightest stars of the indie theater scene for a competition like no other. Five teams, consisting of the industry's most talented up-and-coming actors, directors, and playwrights, will present original ten-minute episodic plays. With just five hours of in-person rehearsal, these teams are set to dazzle audiences with their creativity and ingenuity. And then, it's up to you, the audience, to vote for your top three plays, deciding which stories will be continued and which will pivot to new narratives in the following installment of SERIALS.

"As we relaunch SERIALS at The Tank, we're not just continuing a beloved tradition; we're maintaining its position as a vital incubator for new play development. This programming not only showcases the incredible talent within our community but also reinforces our commitment to fostering innovative storytelling that resonates with and excites artists and audiences alike," says Michael Ortiz, one of SERIALS' producers.

Performances are slated to begin at 9:30 PM, with the first set of shows running from March 7-9th, followed by a second week from March 28th-30th.

SERIALS is brought to life by producers Cody Hom, Michael Ortiz, Kristan Seemel, Emani Brielle Simpson, and Elizabeth Spindler.

The season kicks off with the return of fan favorites:

Egg Quest: The Saga of the Breakfast Burrito by Kenjiro Lee, directed by Michelle Chan

The Last Dictator by Amalia Olivia Rojas, directed by Alex Church-Gonzales

Science Project by Cody Hom, directed by Andie Lerner

Exciting new narratives by SMJ, Victoria Masteller, Serena Norr, and Jen Jarnagin will also make their debut, as they try to dethrone our returning episodes.

Artists performing in the first weekend include Marx, Chrysi Sylaidi, Laurel Andersen, Jeremy Palmieri, Nathaniel Stornelli, Dan Victor, Greg Lakhan, Amy Zhang, William Vonada, Hunter Levi Rothstein, Sabrina D'Andrea, Jenny Jarnagin, Nicholas Louis Turturro, Emily Oliveira, Vanessa Guadiana, Irina Kaplan, Keith Weiss, Christine Pollnow, Michael Ortiz, Alice Lussiana Parente, Karen Marulanda, and Nikki Cannon.

Tickets are available both for in-person and live-streaming viewing, with prices on a sliding scale from $20-$30. To reserve your spot or learn more about the event, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2293762®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fthetanknyc.org%2Fcalendar-1%2Fserialsmarch2024?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1