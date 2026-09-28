SEND THIS PLAY TO 10 OF YOUR FRIENDS to Play Chelsea

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The Ephemeral Players will present send this play to 10 of your friends, a new play by Michael Ronca and directed by Joe Wood. Performances are October 10-12 at 147 W 25th St, 5th Floor, New York, NY 10001. Two siblings, one house. Endless screens and something they definitely shouldn't be Watching.

Featuring Isabella Campos and Abby Mohaddes, send this play to 10 of your friends follows two young sisters as they spend an evening at home consuming the internet's endless stream of frightening, strange, and increasingly disturbing content.

Left to entertain themselves while waiting for their mom to return from work, Jordan and Ellie navigate video games, social media, and viral videos. What begins as a regular night gradually shifts into something much more unsettling as noises from somewhere in the house interrupt their evening and the boundary between their screens and what is happening around them begins to blur.

At once humorous and unsettling, send this play to 10 of your friends considers what happens when the digital world becomes the primary lens through which children experience reality.

Children and Screens is The Ephemeral Players' donation recipient for this event (a portion of the event's proceeds will be donated to support their work!). Children and Screens is dedicated to addressing today's most compelling questions about media's impact on child development through interdisciplinary dialogue, objective, scientific research, and information-sharing.

send this play to 10 of your friends will take place at 147 W 25th St, Floor 5- a short walk from the 23rd stops on the F, M, 1, C, & E trains. The venue is between 6th Ave and 7th Ave on West 25th St. in the heart of Chelsea.

Performances are October 10th at 7:00pm, October 11th at 2:00pm & 7:30, and October 12th at 7:00pm.

Written by Micheal Ronca

Directed by Joe Wood

Starring Isabella Campos and Abby Mohaddes

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 06 Hrs 26 Min 23 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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