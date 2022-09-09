SECRETOS to be Presented at Weathervane Theatre This Weekend

Out of the Box Theatrics (2022 Drama Desk nominee for Baby) and Jennifer Campos Productions in association with Weathervane Theatre will present a staged reading of SECRETOS by Alex Carrera on Sunday, September 11 at 6pm, available for in person or livestream viewing.

In SECRETOS, Beatrice has a deadbeat husband, a dead-end janitorial job, a disabled son, an angsty teenage daughter... and a secret that binds this Mexican-American family together.

Directed by Nathaniel P. Claridad (The Brother(s) by Colman Domingo), SECRETOS will star Jorge Donoso (Drama Desk nominated Baby, At the Wedding at Lincoln Center), Robert H. Fowler (The Producers and Steel Pier, both on Broadway), Daniel Hidalgo (Deathbed at Theatre Row), Erik Keiser (The Bardy Bunch), Grace Livingston Kramer (Blood Brothers at Weathervane), Liv Lopez (Eurydice at Weathervane), Martha Thomas, and Michelle Zink Muñoz (Sister Act at Weathervane).

SECRETOS will be presented live at Weathervane Theatre in Whitefield, NH (389 Lancaster Road, Whitefield, NH 03598). Tickets are $10 for in person seating or $12 for livestream access at www.weathervanenh.org.

Alex Carrera is a Latinx actor and writer with cerebral palsy originally from southern California, and graduated from the University of California, San Diego with a B.A in Theatre in 2020. The writing residency with Out of the Box Theatrics/ Weathervane Theatre is his first professional job since graduating and is excited to be part of this community of theatre and art makers.

Nathaniel P. Claridad is a NYC based actor and director. Directing credits include work at Weathervane Theatre, TheatreWorksUSA, Imagination Stage, Southern Rep., Two River Theatre, PlayMakers Repertory Company, Out of the Box Theatrics, the One Minute Play Festival, New York Shakespeare Exchange, Peculiar Works Project, and a Drama League Resident in 2019 & 2016. He is also co-founder of Broadway Twisted, an annual event in North Carolina benefitting NCAAN and BC/EFA. Acting credits include Here Lies Love (The Public Theater), Taylor Mac's 24 Decade History... (St. Ann's Warehouse), numerous regional and international credits from the Kennedy Center to the Sydney Opera House.

Out of the Box Theatrics (OOTB) is an Off-Broadway Non-For-Profit committed to lifting the voices of marginalized communities through the stories they tell. OOTB challenges audiences to experience work outside of their expectations and strives to diversify American theater by providing an inclusive and accessible platform for artists and patrons. OOTB was founded in 2015 by Elizabeth Flemming. Past productions include the Drama League nominated The Last Five Years, The Pink Unicorn, Baby (Drama Desk Outstanding Revival nominee, Off-Broadway Alliance Best Revival nominee), "Master Harold" ...and the Boys, Songs for a New World, Shoes & Baggage, ...Charlie Brown, Nocturne, and Into the Woods. In addition to mainstage programming, OOTB offers the new works initiative Building the Box. FB, IG, Twitter @ootbtheatrics www.ootbtheatrics.com

Jennifer Campos Productions was founded to promote diverse and inclusive theatrical productions across the country. For over 15 years, Ms. Campos has worked with several off-Broadway theater companies including The New Group and Primary Stages in various capacities. Most recently, Ms. Campos' producing credits include Jane Anger starring Michael Urie; The New Group Off Stage production of Waiting for Godot with Ethan Hawke, John Leguizamo, and Wallace Shawn; and Out of the Box Theatrics' production of Baby.

The Weathervane Theatre was founded in 1965 by Gibbs Murray and the late Tom Haas and is under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini. For over half a century, it has presented high quality professional productions of plays and musicals. One of the few remaining alternating rep companies in the United States, the Weathervane is recognized as a historical institution nationwide, boasting among its alumni 2021 Tony nominee Elizabeth Stanley, Tally Sessions, four-time Tony nominee Judy Kuhn and recent Tony Award Winner Ari'el Stachel.