SCOWL Presents One Night Only Watch Party For SCOWL: SELF ISOLATION DEVASTATION

In March 2020, SCOWL was headed towards their latest thrilling installment: SCOWL: LADDERMAGEDDON at The Tank, however due to Covid-19 this production was postponed indefinitely. As a group they were inspired to keep creating together, to keep their community engaged so they came up with SCOWL: Self Isolation Devastation, a series of sketches, monologue, and even matches! Our main events include SCOWL Heavyweight Champion, April Rain, honoring her "Pride Month Open Challenge," an evening gown match, and the first ever BAKLE ROYALE! A baking competition from Hell! Five seasoned SCOWL competitors go head to head in baking brutality! Breads, biscuits, and bruhahaha! We'll be doing a $5+ watch along party on June 27th at 7PM with a special talkback with Ashley Lauren Rogers and other SCOWL favorites. Funds from the watch party will help us fund rehearsal space in the future. SELF ISOLATION DEVASTATION will be available on Youtube and Facebook June 28th.

SELF ISOLATION DEVASTATION was co-produced and written by SCOWL founder Ashley Lauren Rogers, co-produced by Zeynep Akca, featuring LADDERMAGEDDON's Sylas Barrett, Jacob Cowan, Lauren Elizabeth, Maya Murphy, Ashley Lauren Rogers, Jimmy Sawyer, and Rachel Weekley, newcomers Chelsea Rodriguez and Tyler Riley, with special guest appearances from SCOWL alumni and friends!

Tickets for SELF ISOLATION DEVASTATION can be found through Eventbrite by clicking here.

SCOWL, as an entity, has presented stories of this nature which you can view on their website. They have presented at New York Public Radio's The Greene Space, The Rattlestick Playwright's Theatre, The Kraine, and The Brick all in NYC, as well as at The International Steampunk Symposium in Cincinnati OH, and Motor City Steam Con in Detroit MI. SCOWLfight.com for more information.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You