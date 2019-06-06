SCAB By Sheila Callaghan Announced At The Access Theatre

The company of Takes Chops Productions, are ecstatic to announce the premiere of their Off-Off Broadway production of Scab by Sheila Callaghan!

Scab by Sheila Callaghan is a sharp, provocative, and poetic dark comedy that will leave you with your jaw on the floor. An exploration of adults who are still in the throes of growing up, Scab trails new roommates Christa and Anima in their interminable journey of self- realization.

By challenging conventions of sexuality, identity, and mental health, this play exposes both the ugly and the beauty that can come from existing in the grey areas.

The Access Theatre - Gallery Space

380 Broadway, New York, NY 10013. Tickets; https://www.eventbrite.com/o/takes-chops-productions-22894115797. https://takeschopsproductions.weebly.com/





