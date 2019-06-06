SCAB By Sheila Callaghan Announced At The Access Theatre

Jun. 6, 2019  

SCAB By Sheila Callaghan Announced At The Access Theatre

The company of Takes Chops Productions, are ecstatic to announce the premiere of their Off-Off Broadway production of Scab by Sheila Callaghan!

Scab by Sheila Callaghan is a sharp, provocative, and poetic dark comedy that will leave you with your jaw on the floor. An exploration of adults who are still in the throes of growing up, Scab trails new roommates Christa and Anima in their interminable journey of self- realization.

By challenging conventions of sexuality, identity, and mental health, this play exposes both the ugly and the beauty that can come from existing in the grey areas.

The Access Theatre - Gallery Space

380 Broadway, New York, NY 10013. Tickets; https://www.eventbrite.com/o/takes-chops-productions-22894115797. https://takeschopsproductions.weebly.com/



Related Articles View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • SCAB By Sheila Callaghan Announced At The Access Theatre
  • UNMAKING TOULOUSE-LAUTREC Extends Through August 7
  • THE WIZARD OF OZ Comes To The Playroom Theater In Times Square
  • Hip To Hip Theatre Company Announces Summer Productions For 2019 Season Tour
  • Full Cast Announced For BRIDESMAIDS: A DANCE NARRATIVE This Summer
  • Photo Flash: American Renaissance Theater Company Presents TO SHE WHO WAITS

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup