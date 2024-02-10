SAW THE MUSICAL: THE UNAUTHORIZED PARODY OF SAW Kicks Off Its National Tour In LA & San Diego

SAW The Musical: The Unauthorized Parody began performances at Off-Broadway's AMT Theatre on Sept 16, 2023.

By: Feb. 10, 2024

POPULAR

Erik Van Conover Will Star in Dakota Silvey's New Play, FLIGHT RISK Photo 1 Erik Van Conover Will Star in Dakota Silvey's New Play, FLIGHT RISK
The Tank to Present TEREZIN: CHILDREN OF THE HOLOCAUST Photo 2 The Tank to Present TEREZIN: CHILDREN OF THE HOLOCAUST
First Single 'Strong Enough' From Native American Musical DISTANT THUNDER Will Be Released Photo 3 First Single 'Strong Enough' From Native American Musical DISTANT THUNDER Will Be Released Next Week
Fordham University Theatre To Present Federico García Lorca's HOUSE OF BERNARDA ALBA Photo 4 Fordham University Theatre To Present Federico García Lorca's HOUSE OF BERNARDA ALBA

SAW THE MUSICAL: THE UNAUTHORIZED PARODY OF SAW Kicks Off Its National Tour In LA & San Diego

The  Off Broadway show SAW The Musical The Unauthorized Parody of Saw (extended through the end of June in NYC) will launch its National Tour at Los Angeles' Hudson Theatres Mainstage (6539 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038 in Hollywood) for six weeks beginning March 1, 2024, in advance of its US Tour Opening Night gala presentation on March 24, 2024.  Producers are offering a super special Saw Super-Fan Final Dress Preview on February 29 at 7:30 pm to celebrate the national tour limited to 50% capacity.

The National Tour stops include Los Angeles, CA (Hudson Theatres Mainstage, Feb 29- Apr 7, 2024 ); San Diego, CA (Tenth Ave Arts Center, April 12 – 28, 2024), Portland, OR (Alberta Abbey, May 3 – Jun 9, 2024), Boise, ID (One Night Only - To Be Announced Soon), Salt Lake City, UT (Venue To be Announced this month, June 14 - 23, 2024), Greeley, CO (Union Colony Civic Center, June 25-26 2024), Chicago, IL (Jul 26 – Aug 18, 2024), with Boston, MA & more planned for later this year. Exact dates, locations, and tickets can be purchased by visiting the button below.

SAW The Musical: The Unauthorized Parody began performances at Off-Broadway's AMT Theatre on Sept 16, 2023.

One of the most thought-provoking horror films of all time now is…a musical. SAW The Musical hilariously captures the events of the first movie, parodying the Saw that started it all, following from where Lawrence Gordon and Adam Stanheight find each other for the first time in the bathroom trap. Will they follow "the rules" as they discover each other's secrets? Will they escape the game in time and saw right through? A love story with fluidity (and lots more fluids), SAW The Musical: The Unauthorized Parody of Saw is Little Shop of Horrors meets Avenue Q, pushing the boundary on sexuality and how to love. [Parental Advisory: Explicit Content]

"SAW The Musical: The Unauthorized Parody of Saw brings the iconic horror film to life on stage with a wickedly funny twist. Now is the perfect time to laugh at the macabre as we blend horror and hair-raising laughter, creating a unique musical experience that's both hilarious and thrilling. Get ready for a love story entangled in traps, secrets, and unexpected humor, pushing the boundaries of entertainment with a dash of explicit fun," said Cooper Jordan, Creator, and Producer 

Created by Cooper Jordan (DEX! A Killer Musical, The Rat Pack Undead), SAW The Musical has a book by Award -Winning Writer Zoe Ann Jordan (Virtuoso - NYCHFF) and music & lyrics by Patrick Spencer & Anthony De Angelis (An Axemas Story), and directed & choreographed by Tony Award Winner Stephanie Rosenberg (Easter Bunny HOP! LIVE; Co-Producer: Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Anastasia) with music directed by Leigh Pomeranz (DEX! A Killer Musical) and fight direction by Dan Renkin (All My Sons, DEX! A Killer Musical). The Musical is produced by Cooper Jordan, Saw The Musical Parody LLC, Stephanie Rosenberg, Merciful Delusions Productions, Todd Grodnick, Panit Chantranuluck, June Rachelson-Ospa, Larry Minion and more to be announced. Cooper Jordan is the Lead Producer. 

New York

Off Broadway AMT Theater (345 West 45th Street, NYC) continues.

Plays: Mondays @ 7:30pm & Sundays @ 6pm or 7:30pm / Saturdays @ 11pm to return this Summer TBA

Los Angeles, CA

Hudson Theatre Mainstage (6539 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038 in Hollywood)

March 1 - Apr 7, 2024 (with a Saw Super-Fan Final Dress Preview Feb 29th at 7:30pm)

US Tour Opening Night in LA with Red Carpet: Sunday,  March 24 at 6 pm. Red Carpet begins at 5pm

It will play Thursday – Sunday. Tickets are $38-$98 and $113 (VIP and Merch) fee included. 

San Diego, CA

Tenth Ave Arts Center (930 Tenth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 in Downtown San Diego)

April 12 - Apr 28, 2024 (with First Performance Friday April 12th @ 7:30pm)

San Diego Press Opening & Press Event: Monday April 15th @ 7:30pm. Rooftop Press Event @ 6pm

It will play Thursday – Sunday. Tickets are $35-$125. A Splash Zone will be available in San Diego, CA.




RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
THE PYRAMID: A Dance Moms Parody Musical Releases New Single Photo
THE PYRAMID: A Dance Moms Parody Musical Releases New Single

'Dance Mom' x The Pyramid: A Dance Moms Parody Musical has released a new song. Get all the details on this exciting release!

2
New Relic Theatre Presents ANTIGONE: A Viking Era Adaptation Examining the Moral Obligatio Photo
New Relic Theatre Presents ANTIGONE: A Viking Era Adaptation Examining the Moral Obligations of the Living to the Dead

New Relic Theatre presents a Viking Era adaptation of Sophocles' ANTIGONE, exploring the aftermath of cruelty and the obligations of the living to the dead. Featuring original music and a talented cast, this immersive production runs from February 22-25 at Theaterlab in New York City.

3
Full Cast Announced For New Queer Play AFFECTING EXPRESSION By Kitchen Sink Theatre Compan Photo
Full Cast Announced For New Queer Play AFFECTING EXPRESSION By Kitchen Sink Theatre Company

Kitchen Sink Theatre Company announces complete casting for the industry reading of AFFECTING EXPRESSION, a queer play written by Eliana Cohen-Orth and directed by Eliyana Abraham. The reading will take place on February 24th, 2024 at The Sheen Center in New York City.

4
New Musicals From Stephanie L. Carlin & Oliver Houser to Launch 17th Season Of NYTBs N Photo
New Musicals From Stephanie L. Carlin & Oliver Houser to Launch 17th Season Of NYTB's New Works Series

The 17th season of New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series will launch on Monday, March 4th, 2024 at 7PM ET at The 52nd Street Project in NYC. Learn more about the New Works Series here.

More Hot Stories For You

THE PYRAMID: A Dance Moms Parody Musical Releases New SingleTHE PYRAMID: A Dance Moms Parody Musical Releases New Single
New Relic Theatre Presents ANTIGONE: A Viking Era Adaptation Examining the Moral Obligations of the Living to the DeadNew Relic Theatre Presents ANTIGONE: A Viking Era Adaptation Examining the Moral Obligations of the Living to the Dead
Full Cast Announced For New Queer Play AFFECTING EXPRESSION By Kitchen Sink Theatre CompanyFull Cast Announced For New Queer Play AFFECTING EXPRESSION By Kitchen Sink Theatre Company
New Musicals From Stephanie L. Carlin & Oliver Houser to Launch 17th Season Of NYTB's New Works SeriesNew Musicals From Stephanie L. Carlin & Oliver Houser to Launch 17th Season Of NYTB's New Works Series

Videos

Photos/Lola Tung and Ani DiFranco Take Their First Bows in HADESTOWN Video
Photos/Lola Tung and Ani DiFranco Take Their First Bows in HADESTOWN
Tina Fey Talks MEAN GIRLS on 'Las Culturistas' Video
Tina Fey Talks MEAN GIRLS on 'Las Culturistas'
Broadway Sessions Welcomes Back All-Stars to Celebrate Black History Month Video
Broadway Sessions Welcomes Back All-Stars to Celebrate Black History Month
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
Piano Crossroads in Off-Off-Broadway Piano Crossroads
National Opera Center (2/12-2/12)Tracker
The New Play Festival in Off-Off-Broadway The New Play Festival
Zoom (2/23-3/03)Tracker
Jailbirds in Off-Off-Broadway Jailbirds
Chain Theater Company (2/09-2/17)Tracker PHOTOS
I HAVE FRIENDS — STAGED READING in Off-Off-Broadway I HAVE FRIENDS — STAGED READING
The Tank (2/10-2/11)Tracker
Witchland in Off-Off-Broadway Witchland
Chain Theatre (4/05-4/14)Tracker PHOTOS
POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort in Off-Off-Broadway POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort
the cell (3/15-3/16)Tracker
vIRTEgo Circus in Off-Off-Broadway vIRTEgo Circus
The Producers Club (2/16-3/16)
All Together Now in Off-Off-Broadway All Together Now
Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center (2/21-2/21)
Cheap Therapy by Hoes With Feelings in Off-Off-Broadway Cheap Therapy by Hoes With Feelings
Arlo Soho (2/16-2/16)
Il Signor Bruschino and Gianni Schicchi in Off-Off-Broadway Il Signor Bruschino and Gianni Schicchi
Lovinger Theatre (2/03-2/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You