SAVAGE THE MUSICAL Releases Much Anticipated EP

Savage the Musical released an EP to iTunes, Spotify and all other music platforms this week. Savage the Musical, which premiered in concert at the 2019 New York Musical Theatre, was in the middle of rehearsals for their first production when COVID hit. The writers decided to release a short album in response too some of their four thousand plus Instagram followers who were planning to see the show.

The unique-sounding pop-infused jazz and blues album was composed by Nicolette Blount and John Waynelovich with lyrics by Nicolette Blount and arrangements by John Waynelovich. The book was written by Nicolette Blount and Lindel Hart.

The seven song album opens with a bang as the powerful opening number, "Wanda Savage", soars with the warm vocals of Samantha Myburgh and then pulls back a bit for "Warrior", an uplifting and empowering duet between Wanda Savage (Samantha Myburgh) singing to her son while, in a flashback, her mother (Nicolette Blount) sings to Wanda as a child. "Cat's Meow" is a sassy female jazz duet between Wanda (Samantha Myburgh) and Vivienne (Christina Cerbone) that purrs into "Take My Shot", another jazz duet in which sweet talking Howard Hard tries to convince Wanda to hire him as her assistant featuring the vocals of composers Nicolette Blount and John Waynelovich. The haunting bluesy number "Currency of Men" gives an insight into the secondary character, Vivienne (Christina Cerbone), as she sings about how she has slept her way up the entertainment ladder, but reveals that it is killing her inside. "Lighten Up" is an upbeat jazz song with a dark side; silent film director, Buster Hayes (Chris Lorenc) and his makeup team try to convince Wanda to appear more white, in order to become famous. In the song we hear Wanda (Samantha Myburgh) question, justify, and then decide to go along with their proposition. Later in the show she will reclaim what she decided to hide. The EP ends with the epic ballad "Start Again" featuring Samantha Myburgh and is currently the closing number for Savage in which Wanda decides to start her life over and redeem herself.

Now in its fifth year of development, Savage the Musical is a dramatic musical inspired by the life of 1920s Native American sharpshooter and silent film actress Wanda Savage. Wanda was a member of the Chickasaw tribe, as is her great granddaughter cowriter, Nicolette Blount. Savage is a powerful story of redemption about an independent, divorced, indigenous mother who fought oppression, racism, sexism and abuse to make a name for herself, but at the heart of the story is a mother and her son. Her unconquerable spirit and tenacity propelled her from obscurity on an Oklahoma reservation to worldwide fame in circuses, vaudeville, and Hollywood before landing in a Wyoming brothel. Savage the Musical holds a mirror up to society to see how far we have come...or not.

"Savage the Musical sounds like no other show in the musical theatre cannon today. The lyrics, melodies, and characters are truly a breath of fresh air and is worthy of a deserving audience. It doesn't try to be like another musical. It can stand on its own two feet and represent a culture and a people who are not currently represented in the industry. Savage brings a new sound to musical theatre that could rival any current production on Broadway!" -music director and composer, Kevin Lynch.

Stream Savage the Musical on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Music and all other music platforms. For more information go to savagethemusical.com