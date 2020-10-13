SAVAGE THE MUSICAL Releases 5th Single, 'Currency Of Men'

Savage the Musical is set to release their first EP and are currently working on an original concept album.

Savage the Musical has just released their fifth single to streaming, "Currency of Men" music and lyrics by Nicolette Blount featuring Christina Chapin and arrangement by John Waynelovich. "Currency of Men" is a sultry jazz number in which the character Vivienne laments about the way she has had to climb the ladder of fame by using the "The Currency of Men" and how it is tearing her up in the process.

This release comes after their previous four singles, "Wanda Savage", "Warrior", "Take My Shot", and "Cat's Meow". "Currency of Men" can be heard on iTunes, Spotify, Google Music, Amazon, and all other streaming music platforms.

Savage the Musical is set to release their first EP and are currently working on an original concept album as COVID stopped their first production mid rehearsals.

Savage the Musical is a dramatic musical inspired by the true story of 1920s Chickasaw Native American sharpshooter and silent film actress, Wanda Savage, as told through jazz and blues influenced pop music.

A story about a divorced single mother who fought racism, sexism, and abuse to make a name for herself. Her thirst for fame came at a heavy price, losing the one she loved most. Savage is based on creator, cowriter, co-composer, and Lyricist, Nicolette Blount's Great Grandmother, Mattie Hardwick AKA Wanda Savage. Book by Nicolette Blount and Lindel Hart, Music by Nicolette Blount and John Waynelovich, Lyrics by Nicolette Blount with additional lyrics by John Waynelovich. For more information: savagethemusical.com

