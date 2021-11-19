SANTA'S SING-A-LONG Flies to 42nd Street Next Month

The Empress Productions & Cooper Jordan Entertainment announce the 42nd Street opening of the 2019 hit Off-Broadway Santa show Santa's Sing-A-Long at Theatre Row, following their Northeast Tour. Performances begin Saturday, December 18th, 2021, for a limited 14 performances through December 23rd, 2021 only, featuring pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus on stage!

Tickets for New York are on sale starting November 18th @ Noon and are available online at bfany.org/theatre-row/shows/santas-sing-a-long/. Tickets are $50 (plus fees) for Elf Seats - Regular Seating and $75 (plus fees) for Santa Seats - VIP Premium Seats including a Picture with Santa on Stage after the show.

Tickets on the day of performance are available at the door, if capacity allows. Sell-outs may be often. Subject to availability, a limited amount of rush tickets for Elf Seats will be available at the door for $25 on select weekday performances Dec 20th-Dec 23rd. A Digital Lottery for $24, as well as a special promotion The 12 Days of Tickets: A Partridge & A Pair of Tickets, will be announced on Black Friday Nov 26th on the show's website www.SantaSingALong.com.

The New York cast stars the Tony Award® Winning Stephanie Rosenberg as Mrs. Claus and Cooper Jordan (Host of New York's Got Talent) as Mr. Christmas and of course Santa himself as Santa Claus. New York swings & understudies will include Jill Owen. Sarah Kathleen Adams, and Julie McNamara.

About the Show: Santa's coming to town, but "Oh No!" Santa's reindeer have lost their Christmas spirit and refuse to fly. Help them get it back by singing Christmas Carols with Santa, Mrs. Claus, and their best friend, Mr. Christmas! The whole family can take part in the fun of saving Christmas! Santa and Mrs Claus will be available for pictures on stage, once the reindeer regain their Christmas spirit and can fly once again!