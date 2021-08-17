SANDS BY WILLA Staged Reading to Be Presented At Caveat

Do you watch "Succession"?

Do you remember "Sands," the Broadway play written by aspiring playwright/Connor Roy's girlfriend Willa?

Well...this is that play.

"Sands by Willa" is a behind-the-scenes look at opening night, when mayhem strikes because the lead actress has run off to Dundee with her new billionaire boyfriend Kendall, oh, and also, there are mites in the sand. The show alternates between what's going on backstage and the play onstage, and it's hard to tell what's more of a disaster. One part "Noises Off," one part "Succession" fan fiction, "Sands by Willa" is a love letter to both the Roys and Broadway.

"Sands by Willa" is a one-night only comedy show at Caveat on the Lower East Side. It will be performed as a staged reading, and there will be no sand or sand mites.

Learn more at https://www.caveat.nyc/event/sands-by-willa--9-8-2021.