Rude Grooms Brings THE CHANGELING To The Astorian And The Plaxall Gallery This Halloween

Queens-based Rude Grooms announced today that they will present a limited, Halloween-themed production of Thomas Middleton and William Rowley's The Changeling to two venues in western Queens: The Studio Bar at The Astorian and the Plaxall Gallery in Long Island City. The play, which The Independent hails as "the best Jacobean tragedy outside Shakespeare," will be led by Actor-Manager Montgomery Sutton* (Twelfth Night at Shakespeare's Globe, Rude Grooms' Romeo and Juliet) and associate produced by Jessica Latour (Rude Grooms' Romeo and Juliet).

The production will play The Astorian on October 24-26th and the Plaxall Gallery October 28-30th at 7:30pm before returning to The Astorian on Halloween, October 31, at 7:30pm and for a special 10pm Moonlight Matinee. Tickets are on sale now at rudegrooms.com.

Rude Grooms Patrons (patreon.com/rudegrooms) receive discounts of 10-25% off all tickets and company merchandise, plus exclusive invitations, digital content, and behind the scenes access.

The Changeling is a deeply disturbing 1622 tragicomedy of lust, madness, and murder. A young woman plots to kill her fiancé after falling for another man. She persuades a servant, madly in love with her but whom she deplores, to commit the crime. That act of violence begins a cascade of horrors that leave no one unscarred. Experience the play that The Guardian calls "a grisly masterpiece" brought to life through site-specific performance, direct audience engagement, and live music. This haunted Halloween trip to the madhouse can be experienced in a speakeasy setting (The Studio Bar at The Astorian) or in an immersive, mobile rendition in a 12,000 square foot art gallery (The Plaxall Gallery).

Like last year's The Witch of Edmonton, the production is an interactive and raucous Halloween event. Costumes are strongly encouraged.

In addition to Sutton, The Acting Company will include Rude Grooms Sharers Daniel Kemper (The Limit of the Tongue with The Daughter's Collective) and Deb Radloff* (Caucasian Chalk Circle at Classic Stage Company).

The creative team includes Rude Grooms Associate Artists Kara Arena (original music), Bridget Bose (dance choreography) , and Laura Piccoli (costume design). Additional members of the cast and creative team will be announced in the coming days.

Actor-Manager and Rude Grooms' Master of the Revels Montgomery Sutton says "The Changeling is a brilliant mix of genres that will appeal as much to fans of Jennifer's Body or American Psycho as fans of Shakespeare and Jacobean drama. We're thrilled to build on last year's oversold run of The Witch of Edmonton at The Astorian and the Plaxall Gallery to conjure these 400 year old ghosts in Queens."

Groundling (standing) tickets may be reserved for $10; reserved seats available for $25-35 at the Plaxall Gallery and from $15-35 at The Astorian. To buy your tickets or learn more, visit www.rudegrooms.com

Rude Grooms creates epicly intimate theatrical experiences built on classic stories. Our work is rooted in the actor-audience relationship exemplified by Shakespeare's acting company: we use interactive and responsive techniques of Early Modern acting companies in public spaces, non-traditional venues, and new media to decentralize and increase access to the arts. By bringing the plays out to our audiences and offering free or low-cost admission to all of our productions, we enrich our community through cultural engagement that is accessible financially, geographically, and artistically.

COLLABORATING ARTISTS

Kara Arena (Associate Artist, Master of Music) RUDE GROOMS: Romeo and Juliet, Much Ado About Nothing (composer), Twelfth Night (Musical Guest). REGIONAL: The Winter's Tale with Seven Stages Shakespeare Company (Perdita/Composer). NYC based actor/ singer-songwriter, graduate of The Boston Conservatory at Berklee. www.karaarena.com. IG: @karaarena

Bridget Bose (Associate Artist, Dance Choreographer). RUDE GROOMS: Romeo and Juliet, Twelfth Night, The Witch of Edmonton, Much Ado About Nothing. Notable Credits: American Ballet Theatres Le Corsiare, circus show RED Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Bollywood show Mystic India and TV show Just Dance Live UP NEXT: Guilty Pleasures Cabaret (NYC & tour) Website: www.guiltypleasurescabaret.com; Twitter: @gpcabaret; IG: @gpcabaret.

Daniel Kemper (Master of Casting & Company Management, Friar Laurence) RUDE GROOMS: Romeo and Juliet, Much Ado About Nothing. OFF BROADWAY: Den of Thieves (Duende Theatre Group), Smoke 'em If You Got 'em (Various Roles). REGIONAL: The Limit of the Tongue (The Daughter's Collective), Look Back in Anger (The Old Stone House). Website: www.DanielKemperActs.com; Twitter & IG: @TheDanielKemper

Jessica Latour (Associate Producer). RUDE GROOMS: First show! As an Actress: OFF OFF BROADWAY: Abby Dreams of Humans (Hudson Guild Theatrefest); REGIONAL: Complete Game (Studio Players) NYU Tisch: Enchanted April (Stella Adler). Jess is a full-time voice over actress who has voiced over a hundred commercials and promo videos. Website: www.jesslatour.com; IG: @lalalatourious

Laura Piccoli (Associate Artist, Costume Designer). RUDE GROOMS: Romeo and Juliet, Twelfth Night, Much Ado About Nothing. NEW YORK: The Glass Menagerie (Pigeonholed Theater Co.); The Shrew (Seven Stages Shakespeare, ShakesBEERience); The Tempest (Seven Stages Shakespeare, ShakesBEERience); Tape (Bridge Theatre). FILM/TV/NEW MEDIA: Law and Order: SVU; Skindiving; Skye. Website: www.lauracpiccoli.com

Deb Radloff* (Master of Patron Engagement, Actor) RUDE GROOMS: Romeo and Juliet, Twelfth Night, The Witch of Edmonton, Much Ado About Nothing. OFF-BROADWAY: Caucasian Chalk Circle (Classic Stage Company); OFF-OFF: Much ADO About Nothing (M.O.D theatre), Mother Knows Best (Best Emerging Solo Artist, United Solo Theatre festival) REGIONAL: Last of the Red Hot Lovers (Northern Stage); Richard III, Death of a Salesman (The Old Globe). NEW MEDIA: Micro musical show: The New Peggy, The Pulp Tales Of Gwendolyn Gween. MFA, The Old Globe/USD. Rep. by the amazing folx at Professional Artists. IG: @debfindingherwin

Montgomery Sutton* (Master of the Revels, Actor-Manager). RUDE GROOMS: Romeo and Juliet, Twelfth Night, The Witch of Edmonton, Much Ado About Nothing. LONDON: Twelfth Night (Shakespeare's Globe); OFF-BROADWAY: A Midsummer Night's Dream (New York Classical Theatre); REGIONAL: Shakespeare in Love (Shakespeare Dallas); Henry V (Cape Fear Regional Theatre); The Winter's Tale (Seven Stages Shakespeare); Love's Labours Lost, King Lear, Richard III, Measure for Measure (Trinity Shakespeare); Florida Studio Theatre, Second Thought Theatre, Theatre Three, Uptown Players, Circle Theatre. FILM/TV/NEW MEDIA: 1865, Trouble with Women, Mysteries at the Museum. Website: www.montgomerysutton.com; Twitter & IG: @montgomerysutto

LIC Artists, Inc. (LIC-A), is a 501(c)3 non-profit arts advocacy organization founded in 1986 by artists in Long Island City. In 2016, Plaxall, Inc. generously donated a waterfront warehouse space to serve as a fine art gallery, performing arts venue, and community center. LIC-A presents monthly art exhibitions, art classes, theatrical productions, dance and music performances and special events. (www.licartists.org)

* These actors are appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association. Equity Approved Showcase.





