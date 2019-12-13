Robert Galinsky to Host Screening of Celebrated Solo Show THE BENCH to Benefit City Kids

Robert Galinsky's celebrated solo show The Bench, has received praise in both NYC and LA with extended sold out runs over the past three years. Last year STAGE Network filmed The Bench, directed by Tyler Milliron. On Saturday, December 21 Galinsky will host a benefit screening of his film to benefit City Kids. The event will be held at The East Village Playhouse (340 East 6th Street), doors will open at 6:30 and the screening will begin at 7 PM. There is a suggested donation of $20, RSVP is required by clicking here.

Based on real people that Robert Galinsky has met, The Bench film is a "STREET TO STAGE MASHUP" set in urban decay and rubble, exploring the emotional heartbreak of five homeless characters and the catastrophic hysteria surrounding AIDS in the late 1980's and early 1990's... It's solo theater, where 1 actor plays 5 characters, written in dialogue form.

"Director Jay O. Sanders has built a career on roles that are inseparable from the worlds that spawned them; that same sensibility is certain to be in evidence on The Bench." DEADLINE Hollywood

"This lovingly rendered one-man production is a scrumptious basket of vivid details that sings out with clarion truth. These street walkers, bag men, and tramps are embodied with exacting detail in the kind of star turn that old school actors and worshippers of the craft dream about." Broadway World

"After seeing this show, I can never look at another homeless person again and not think of what their story is. The Bench should tour and be shown in universities and colleges." Chris Noth

BackStage Magazine has called Robert Galinsky's acting "extraordinary & effortless" while High Times Magazine says Galinsky is "manic, deadpan & takes aim with psychotic precision." Galinsky is a contributing editor to The Fresh Toast, is Head Speaker Coach for TEDxTeen, TEDxFultonStreet, and teaches writing and performance at Rikers Island Jail, through the non-profit Literacy for Incarcerated Teens and GalinskyCoaching.com. His work as an artist activist has been featured in The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, New York Magazine, and on "The VIEW," NPR, "ABC Nightline News" and many media outlets. More at www.galinskyplace.com.

The Bench written by and stars Robert Galinsky, the stage presentation is directed by Jay O. Sanders began its run Off-Broadway at NY's historic Cherry Lane Theatre, following that sold out run The Bench moved to the newly renovated East Village Playhouse, where it will return for this benefit screening. After its sold out 30-week run, Galinsky and The Bench went to LA where it celebrated a nine-week extended run at LA's Hudson Guild Theater, the show features artwork and set design by Daphne Arthur with an original soundscape by Deep Singh. This special benefit production is being presented by Barry "Shabaka" Henley, Rugolo Entertainment, Julia Lomino & Terry Schnuck

During its run, Galinsky's The Bench has been praised "...because of Galinsky's exuberance and skill, his characters are never merely depressing. Their energy, resilience, resourcefulness and determination are their saving grace." Stage Raw.com; "Galinsky humanizes his characters and rescues their remarkable stories. The Bencha??is a necessary play right now." PeopleWorld.org; "Galinsky brings a wrenching realism to his material." LA Times; "This lovingly rendered one-man production is a scrumptious basket of vivid details that sings-out with clarion truth. These street walkers, bag men, and tramps are embodied with exacting detail in the kind of star turn that old school actors and worshippers of the craft dream about." Broadway World; "Galinsky is quite possibly filling the void of incredible New York actors who've sadly passed recently: Phillip Seymour Hoffman & James Gandolfini." The Metropolitan Report; "Galinsky transforms himself into a living ghost. His vital solo piece, is the most important kind of urban voyeurism. It puts a smile on your lips and moisture in your eyes." Theater Is Easy; "Director Jay O. Sanders has built a career on roles that are inseparable from the worlds that spawned them; that same sensibility is certain to be in evidence on The Bench." DEADLINE Hollywood; "Galinsky slips between characters with flawless precision and gusto." The Fresh Toast; "With deft acting chops that evoke the transformative versatility of Robin Williams and Jim Carrey, Galinsky brings a heart-rending tale of love, fate & heroics." BeautyNewsNYC.com; "Effortless... extraordinary... transforming." Backstage Magazine; "Brilliant... eye-opening... fascinating." The Knockturnal.

Listing info:

Special Benefit Performance Screening for City Kids of

The Bench written by and starring Robert Galinsky

Saturday, December 21, 2019

Doors Open at 6:30 PM; Screening begins 7 PM

The East Village Playhouse is located at 340 East 6th Street.

Followed by a post-show discussion, the show runs 60 minutes, no intermission.

The benefit screening has a suggested donation of $20 available on

Eventbrite - search "the bench performance"

Or Click Here

Reservations are required

For more info on The Bench visit www.TheBenchPlay.com





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You