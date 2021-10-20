Roaring Epiphany Presents STEVE AND TOM 3: AWKWARD ENCOUNTERS

Roaring Epiphany Production Company presents Steve and Tom 3: Awkward Encounters. Humans are Weird! on October 28th!

REPC resident playwrights Steven Hayet and Thomas J. Misuraca are back and crazier than ever with four new wacky and fun one acts written specifically for Zoom!

This is a donation based show produced by Roaring Epiphany Production Company. All proceeds go to funding future productions and pioneering inclusion in the arts.

Show starts at 7:00pm EST (4:00pm PST) with tickets by donation. Tickets are available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/awkward-encounters-humans-are-weird-tickets-193855536127

For more info: https://www.facebook.com/events/874523559931531