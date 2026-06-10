Riverdale Y Annual Gala Will Feature SOMETHING ROTTEN! Concert

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The 2026 Riverdale Y Performing Arts Annual Broadway Gala will feature a one-night-only concert production of Something Rotten!, bringing together Broadway stars and some of Riverdale's most talented performers for an unforgettable evening of music, comedy, and celebration. The annual fundraising event benefits Riverdale Y's performing arts programs.

This year's Gala marks the 25th anniversary of the award-winning Riverdale Rising Stars (RRS) theater program and honors Laurie Walton, Director of Performing Arts at Riverdale Y, whose vision and leadership launched the program and guided its growth over the past quarter century.

The production stars Bob Walton (The Drowsy Chaperone, 42nd Street) as Nick Bottom; Ben Fankhauser (Newsies) as Nigel Bottom; and Laurie Walton (Show Boat) as Bea. Alex Walton (The Cobalteans) stars as William Shakespeare, with Emily Walton (Come From Away, August: Osage County) as Portia.

Also featured are David Hibbard (Cats, Something Rotten!) as Nostradamus; Matt Wolpe (Finding Neverland) as Brother Jeremiah; Aaron Michael Ray (Come From Away) as the Minstrel; Mitch Greenberg (Fiddler on the Roof) as Shylock; Patrick John Moran (Something Rotten!) as Peter Quince; and Katie Adams (Wicked) as Lady Clapham.

The cast also includes Amanda Eastman, Sabrina Landau, Esther Bezborodko, Timothy Mathis, Chris Layton, Jordan Bland, Rob Krausz, Aaron Levav, Peter Papazoglou, Meredith Therrien, Chelsea Flores, Elana Weinberger, Ariella Parkes, Amy Perry, Shoshy Ciment Rosen, Stephanie Krasner-Strutt, Elianna Carvalho, Alice Dupree, Ayelet Spevack, Jacob Prager, Sigal Bezborodko, Max Binder, Leor Hoffman, Ethan Kane, Joseph Oziel, Lily Weinberger and Jay Werner.

The production is directed by Laurie Walton and Bob Walton, choreographed by Meredith Therrien, with musical direction by Justin S. Fischer. Something Rotten! features music and lyrics by Karey Kirkpatrick and Wayne Kirkpatrick and a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell. The musical was conceived by Karey Kirkpatrick and Wayne Kirkpatrick.

The Annual Broadway Gala begins with a pre-show reception on Sunday, June 14 at 5:00 PM at Riverdale Y, 5625 Arlington Avenue, Bronx, NY 10471. The performance follows at 6:30 PM.

More on Riverdale Y Recent Articles Riverdale Y Annual Gala Will Feature SOMETHING ROTTEN! Concert 6/10/2026

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