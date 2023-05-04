Ripple Effect Presents A COUGAR REUNION at Triad Theater

COUGAR THE MUSICAL unleashes three divine but disillusioned dames who develop a taste for hot,young men. Uncaging their inner beasts, the lady-triumverate sets out to findlove ... self-love that is ... and empowerment.

The sexy, ferocious cast of 3-over-40 women and onemulti-talented boy toy sing and dance their way through a satiating range oforiginal songs...from grinding blues to doo-wop to pop to "Julio" andeven a romantic ballad sung to a vibrator! No kidding!

Hilarious, soulful and heartwarming, Cougar the Musical isa madcap ride from Cougar Bar, to nail salon, to boudoir, and back as the womenlearn to say YES to getting older; YES to trust and friendship; and OH YES toproving that love is ageless.

In light of the recent SCOTUS decision, now is a time morethan ever to honor feminine wisdom, autonomy, and power.

Donna Moore composed and wrote this fabulously fun musical directed and choreographedby Lynne Taylor Corbett and starring original cast members, Mary Mossberg, Michael Notardonato, Brenda Braxton and Babs Winn.

Through founding executive director JessieFahay's vision, Ripple Effects Artists, Inc. (REA) addresses injustice andcauses social impact through art-primarily by producing masterfulplays-presenting them along with talk-back discussions in partnership with educators and advocacy groups. These events, our education, and our game-changing philanthropy cultivate empathy,shift audiences from APATHY to ACTION, and create a RIPPLE EFFECT in the largercommunity. Ripple Effects Artists is an Actor's Equity 501c3 theatre company.