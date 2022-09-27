Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Riley Elton McCarthy's THE LESBIAN PLAY Will Receive Industry Reading at ART/NY

The performance is on November 30th at 7:30PM.

Sep. 27, 2022  

Riley Elton McCarthy's THE LESBIAN PLAY Will Receive Industry Reading at ART/NY

Basement Light Productions is set to host a closed industry reading of Riley Elton McCarthy's THE LESBIAN PLAY, directed by Colleen Morgen, at ART/NY's South Oxford Space on November 30th at 7:30PM ahead of an OFF-BROADWAY opening of the production at The Triad Theater in June 2023. The Triad Theater production will be the first fully realized staged production of The Lesbian Play and feature a deeply revised, never before-seen version of the script.

The Lesbian Play's industry reading will feature an ensemble cast that includes Lizzie Milanovich, London Riley Keller, Mickey Skinner, Júlia Cerqueira, Dot Davis, Jordan Hunter-Fidalgo, Aingea Venuto, and Grayson James. Lizzie Milanovich will be headlining as MIMI.

THE LESBIAN PLAY made a smash-hit debut workshop premiere at The Tank for TrashFest 2021, and has received developmental support from Common Ground Theatre Company and Marymount Manhattan College. THE LESBIAN PLAY was a semi-finalist for SheNYC Arts' 2021 festival.

THE LESBIAN PLAY synopsis: On the night of the 2016 presidential election, Boston University's Women Loving Women Club gathers at their president's Back Bay apartment to celebrate the birthday of one of their own. Withstanding the imminent threat of the patriarchy looming above their heads, an unexpected revelation about a club member's identity thrusts the Women Loving Women Club into political turmoil as they wage war on each other over their the definition of lesbianism, and who can even consider themselves "LGBTQ".

For information about attending the industry workshop, email thelesbianplay@gmail.com.

September 27, 2022

Basement Light Productions is set to host a closed industry reading of Riley Elton McCarthy's THE LESBIAN PLAY, directed by Colleen Morgen, at ART/NY's South Oxford Space on November 30th at 7:30PM ahead of an OFF-BROADWAY opening of the production at The Triad Theater in June 2023. The Triad Theater production will be the first fully realized staged production of The Lesbian Play and feature a deeply revised, never before-seen version of the script.
Emerging Artists Theatre To Present A Staged Reading Of Andrew Martini's THE HIGH PRIESTESS at TADA TheatreEmerging Artists Theatre To Present A Staged Reading Of Andrew Martini's THE HIGH PRIESTESS at TADA Theatre
September 26, 2022

Emerging Artists Theatre will present THE HIGH PRIESTESS, written by Andrew Martini and directed by Rachel B. Karp. The staged reading is part of the 2022 New Work Series. Performance takes place at TADA Theatre in Manhattan on Tuesday, October 18th at 7pm.
Galli Theater to Present Barbara Remus in BELLADONA: HOW A WOMAN SHOULD ACTGalli Theater to Present Barbara Remus in BELLADONA: HOW A WOMAN SHOULD ACT
September 26, 2022

Galli Theater's is presenting the one-woman show 'BELLADONA: How Should a Woman Act' to start the fall/winter season! This show will find a soft spot in the heart of anyone who sees it. Come enjoy a night that will definitely have you laughing, reflecting, and enjoying on October 1st at 7:30 PM at Galli Theater New York.
Cynthia Yiru Hu to Star in WOULD YOU SET THE TABLE IF I ASKED YOU TO at The TankCynthia Yiru Hu to Star in WOULD YOU SET THE TABLE IF I ASKED YOU TO at The Tank
September 25, 2022

Cynthia Yiru Hu will star in new play WOULD YOU SET THE TABLE IF I ASKED YOU TO by Hillary Gao at The Tank in New York City. The performance will be Sunday, September 25th at 2pm.
Photos: First Look at Burning House's CHERRY JAM At IRT TheatrePhotos: First Look at Burning House's CHERRY JAM At IRT Theatre
September 24, 2022

Production photos have been released for Burning House's upcoming production of 'Cherry Jam,' a play on Chekhov's The Cherry Orchard. This new adaptation features 6 actors and runs a swift 85 minutes - it's kind of like Chekhov, but not.