Rhonda 'Passion' Hansome Will Direct DUST OF EGYPT at NY Theater Festival

Performances run November 15-19.

Nov. 03, 2022  

Rhonda "Passion" Hansome will direct the drama "DUST OF EGYPT" on TUESDAY, Nov. 15, 2022 @ 6:15 PM, FRIDAY Nov. 18, 2022 @ 4:00 PM and SATURDAY, Nov. 19, 2022 @ 9:00 PM @ Teatro Latea on the Lower East Side as part of the New York Theater Festival 2022 Winterfest. Karin Abarbanel's 60-minute play dramatizes the fight of Sojourner Truth, the Black abolitionist and women's rights advocate, to save her enslaved son. Tickets start at $25.00. Teatro Latea (107 Suffolk Street) can be reached by taking the "F" train to Delancey / Essex Street. For more information call (212) 529-1948 or go to: https://newyorktheaterfestival.com

Rhonda is an award-winning off-Broadway director with over thirty-five production credits at venues located throughout the metropolitan area. While under quarantine Hansome - along with community activist / word stylist Joan Reinmuth - created the "observational comedy think tank" podcast "Lo & Behold" made several online appearances and later presented her solo show "Lie Baby Lie" as part of the City Artists Corps at the Gene Frankel Theatre in October 2021.

For additional information on Rhonda's future projects and appearances, go to: www.rhondahansome.com or connect with her on Facebook@Rhonda Hansome Comedy, Twitter @RhondaHansome or Instagram @rhondafull.




Musical About Historic Migration Of Puerto Ricans to Hawaii Begins in December at Puerto R Photo
Musical About Historic Migration Of Puerto Ricans to Hawai'i Begins in December at Puerto Rican Traveling Theater
 Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater's musical Aloha Boricua —the epic saga of the first mass migration of Puerto Ricans to Hawai'i— will run Off-Broadway and for the first time at Miriam Colón's historic Puerto Rican Traveling Theater on west 47th street, Manhattan, on December 1-18. 
Theatre For the New City Presents THE VERY LAST DANCE OF HOMELESS JOE Photo
Theatre For the New City Presents THE VERY LAST DANCE OF HOMELESS JOE
You will never look at a homeless person the same way after seeing 'The Very Last Dance of Homeless Joe,' a new play by actor/playwright/comedian/visual artist Rich Courage that will be presented by Theater for the New City December 1 to 18.  It's a character study of nine archetypal homeless people, written in lyrical realism by a playwright who has, himself, been homeless. 
United Solo Festival Presents FURY! A Retelling Of the Myth of Medea Photo
United Solo Festival Presents FURY! A Retelling Of the Myth of Medea
United Solo, the world's largest solo theatre festival, will present FURY!, featuring Lauren Bone Noble, Saturday November 12th at 7 PM and Sunday November 13th at 5:30 PM at New York City's historic Theatre Row.
A Grimms Classic Gets A Fresh Spin With PinProductions RUMPELSTILTSKIN! Photo
A Grimm's Classic Get's A Fresh Spin With PinProduction's RUMPELSTILTSKIN!
Through a combination of live actors and animation, this Spanish-language fairytale anthology series brings vegan wolves, nudest emperors, and excentric little men to life for silly tales about the tricky task of being human.

November 3, 2022

Karin Abarbanel's 60-minute play dramatizes the fight of Sojourner Truth, the Black abolitionist and women's rights advocate, to save her enslaved son.
November 3, 2022

November 3, 2022

November 2, 2022

