Rhonda 'Passion' Hansome Will Direct DUST OF EGYPT at NY Theater Festival

Rhonda "Passion" Hansome will direct the drama "DUST OF EGYPT" on TUESDAY, Nov. 15, 2022 @ 6:15 PM, FRIDAY Nov. 18, 2022 @ 4:00 PM and SATURDAY, Nov. 19, 2022 @ 9:00 PM @ Teatro Latea on the Lower East Side as part of the New York Theater Festival 2022 Winterfest. Karin Abarbanel's 60-minute play dramatizes the fight of Sojourner Truth, the Black abolitionist and women's rights advocate, to save her enslaved son. Tickets start at $25.00. Teatro Latea (107 Suffolk Street) can be reached by taking the "F" train to Delancey / Essex Street. For more information call (212) 529-1948 or go to: https://newyorktheaterfestival.com

Rhonda is an award-winning off-Broadway director with over thirty-five production credits at venues located throughout the metropolitan area. While under quarantine Hansome - along with community activist / word stylist Joan Reinmuth - created the "observational comedy think tank" podcast "Lo & Behold" made several online appearances and later presented her solo show "Lie Baby Lie" as part of the City Artists Corps at the Gene Frankel Theatre in October 2021.

For additional information on Rhonda's future projects and appearances, go to: www.rhondahansome.com or connect with her on Facebook@Rhonda Hansome Comedy, Twitter @RhondaHansome or Instagram @rhondafull.