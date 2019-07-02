Repertorio Espanol Announces The Premiere Of FILOMENA MARTURANO - MARRIAGE CARIBBEAN STYLE

"Filomena Marturano - Marriage Caribbean Style" begins previews on Saturday, July 20th and premieres on Tuesday, July 23rd, 2019 at Repertorio Español's historic Gramercy Arts Theater located at 138 East 27th Street in Manhattan, New York.

The classic play by Eduardo De Filippo is directed by Leyma López. The cast includes Zulema Clares as Filomena, Sandor Juan as Domingo, with Feiga Martínez, Mario Mattei, Mario Peguero, Gilberto Gabriel Díaz, Sandra Gummuzio as well as Kristal Pou, Brayan Cortés Figueroa, and Cesar Augusto Cova making their company debuts.

JULY 02, 2019 - NEW YORK, NY - Repertorio Español, Drama Desk Award winner 2019 is proud to announce the premiere of Eduardo De Filippo's "Filomena Marturano - Marriage Caribbean Style". This classic Neapolitan play has been translated by Rafael Sánchez and Leyma López. This comedy originally published in 1946, is one of the greatest theatre masterpieces known worldwide. Repertorio is proud to create the first Spanish showing of this classic in the United States.

In Eduardo De Filippo's classic Neapolitan tale, Filomena, a former prostitute, has been living with shopkeeper Domingo for 25 years. Domingo is set to marry the young Diana, but Filomena feigns mortal illness to convince Domingo to marry her. When he finds out he's been trick, he has the marriage annulled. But Filomena will not give up.

Performed in Spanish with English Supertitles.

Eduardo De Filippo - PLAYWRIGHT

Eduardo De Filippo was born on 24 May 1900, the son of actor Eduardo Scarpetta and Luisa De Filippo. He died in Rome in 1984. He is also known simply as Eduardo was an Italian actor, playwright, screenwriter, author and poet, best known for his Neapolitan works Filumena Marturano and Napoli Milionaria. Considered as one of the most important Italian artists of 20th century was author of many theatrical dramas put on play and directed by himself first and later awarded and played outside Italy. For his artistic merits and contribution to the culture was nominee Senatore a Vita by Italian Presidente della Repubblica Sandro Pertini.

LEYMA LÓPEZ - DIRECTOR

Born in San José de las Lajas in La Habana, Cuba. From 2001 to 2005 she went to school for direction and acting in the School of the Arts in San Antonio de los Baños, Cuba and in 2009 received her degree in Acting and The Arts from The Superior Institute of La Habana. López was the founder and director of Rompecalles in 2007, a theatrical project focused on investigating classic text. In this project, she created adaptation of "Fedra" and "Asamblea de mujeres" (The Assembly of Women), two big stories in Greek mythology, which won the award of Festival Olga Alonso and the Municipal of San José de las Lajas award for Best Play.

López is presently Resident Director of Repertorio Español. She was the recipient of the Van Lier Award for Young Directors in 2012. At Repertorio Español she directed: "Por Gusto" (For Pleasure), "El Loco por Fuerza" (Insane by Force), "Hierba mala nunca muere" (Weeds Won't Die), "Aire Frío" (Cool Air), "La Fiaca", "Valor, agravio y mujer" (Courage, Betrayal, and a Woman Scorned), 'La Celestina" and a series of readings highlighting the works of 17th Century women playwrights. She has received various nominations and awards for ATI, ACE and HOLA.

TICKETS AND GENERAL INFORMATION

By phone: 1-212.225.9999 | Online: www.repertorio.nyc

In person: 138 East 27th Street, New York, NY 10016

(Between Lexington and Third Avenues. Subway: # 6 to 23rd Street, W or R to 28th Street)

Monday 8:00am-6pm | Tuesday - Friday 8am-8pm|Saturday 10am-8pm | Sunday 10am-7:00pm

Discounts available for seniors, military and students with valid identification.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You