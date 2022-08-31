Ren Gyo Soh Names Saki Kawamura As New Associate Artistic Director

Saki Kawamura has been named the new Associate Artistic Director of Ren Gyo Soh, a butoh theatre company based in NYC.

Kawamura has served the company as an intern and then a Program Director for the past two years and helped the company under the hard times of the pandemic. She finished her Master of Fine Arts degree in Directing this May at Actors Studio Drama School at Pace University.

"It is my great honor to be the Associate Artistic Director of Ren Gyo Soh." Shares Kawamura in a statement. "I am deeply inspired by the artistic works of Ren Gyo Soh members. I would like to show my gratitude towards Yokko, the Artistic Director of Ren Gyo Soh, and her endless guidance. I am excited to build new experimental and exciting works with the members and the community. I truly believe in the power of theatre, and I see Ren Gyo Soh as a great place for me to pursue it. "

Saki Kawamura is an NYC-based theatre/film director from Japan. Her wide-ranging work can be seen in theater, film, and visual art. Selected Directing credits include IKIGAI: a purpose of living (Encore Award at Hollywood Fringe 2021), The Giving Tree, Precognito, The Man Who Turned Into A Stick, Margaret's Bed, Spite, and The Librarian.

The Artistic Director of Ren Gyo Soh, Yokko, stated "I am pleased and delighted that Saki Kawamura will collaborate with me to lead Ren Gyo Soh. She has a strong dance and theater background in not only performing but directing and choreographing, and she knows what she wants very clearly. I was amazed by her skills and capacity as a director the first time we worked together, and I have been thrilled to witness her commitments to the work we do and her evolution over the past three years. Moreover, we have connected artistically since Saki has joined Ren Gyo Soh. I am proud of our collaboration in Ren Gyo Soh (En: 2021, UNFIX NYC 2021& 2022) and outside of Ren Gyo Soh (In Our Hands, LIU. Brooklyn 2021). In this challenging time we are facing now, a turning point, we need a new wind, a new leader like Saki who is ready and full of potential. I believe we will collaborate together to bring Ren Gyo Soh to the next stage!"

Ren Gyo Soh will announce their 2022-2023 season very soon with the details of their fundraising party on October 8th, 2022. Visit rengyosoh.com.