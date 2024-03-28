Remy Van Collen's NON-DISCLOSURE To Be Featured As Part Of The 2024 Fresh Fruit Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A fast-paced, no holds-barred look at when Fame clashes with reality, Remy Van Collen's Non-Disclosure opens The 2024 Fresh Fruit Festival Mainstage Series with a bang!

New York's preeminent LGBTQ Arts Festival returns for another season of exciting work on stage - on film - and on the air. THE FRESH FRUIT FESTIVAL 2024 Main-Stage will premiere two dozen new works exploring the LGBTQ experience.

In Non-Disclosure, School teacher Iggy Mitzner and Movie Star Fenway Cooper celebrate their one year anniversary as a secret couple when Fenway's manager, Andrea Stuart of Stuart, Weisman, and Klein, busts down the door with the opportunity of a lifetime: a starring role opposite the hottest name in the business, Elijah Flynn Beck. The catch? Fenway must pretend to date Elijah for the publicity bump. As the walls between what's craft and what's real get thinner and thinner, an NDA, a writing contract, and 11 bottles of wine bring Iggy closer into the world of celebrity than they ever anticipated.

Remy Van Collen comes to New York by way of Bucks County, Pennsylvania. Their one-act play, Body Count, premiered as part of the 2022 Emerging Artist's Theatre Spring New Work Festival. They most recently workshopped their play Daughters of Leda at their alma mater, Wagner College. They will return in Fall 2024 to mount a fully staged production. They have also been seen onstage in A Chorus Line at Surflight Theatre and as the host of The Brookside Cabaret Series at Paper Mill Playhouse.

Non-Disclosure is directed by Hunter Anderson (PS306) and stars Van Collen themself as "Iggy," Katie Cox (Nine: In Concert) as "Andrea," Camryn Duckworth as "Mayzie," Ryan Bronston as "Fenway," and Arman Hakimattar as "Elijah"

The Fresh Fruit Festival was the creation of two long established LGBT community arts groups: New Village Productions: and All Out Arts. Now the festival is presented by All Out Arts to celebrate the LGBTQ community's unique perspective, creativity & diversity - local, national, and international - and as of two years ago - on stage, on film, and on the air.

Tickets

Limited Run: April 22 @ 7:00p; April 24 @ 8:00p; and April 27 @ 1:00p at the WILD PROJECT, 195 E 3rd St, New York City (All seats: $23 - Single Events or Build Your Own Schedule of Shows - Tickets Available HERE).