Relationships Take Center Stage In PARTY? at Theater for the New City This March

Theater for the New City will present the play's premiere New York run from March 14 to 31.

It's February and love is in the air as Valentine's Day approaches and couples celebrate the love and affection they share. "Party?" the new play by Anne Marilyn Lucas highlights the challenges of relationships in three generations of one family. Theater for the New City will present the play's premiere New York run from March 14 to 31, directed by Myriam Cyr. Tickets, now available at the button below, make a nice Valentine's Day gift.

"Audiences will connect with at least one of the relationships in the new work," said Jordan Lage, who portrays middle-aged Aaron. "The characters will make you laugh, but also think about your own relationship."

"'Party?' is a comedy that explores the relationships and the commitment of marriage," said playwright Anne Marilyn Lucas. "While it is about one family and how deeply each relationship impacts every member of the family, the audience will connect with the uncertainties all relationships face."

Audrey Heffernan Meyer is delighted to take on the role of Diana, Aaron's long-suffering wife, who "is always aiming to please everyone and in the beginning is willing to take a backseat to her more assertive husband. I really admire the courage she as by the end of the play."

Rounding out the cast are Pamela Shaw as Esther and Alan Ceppos as Felix, who portray the sometimes sage older couple. Molly Chiffer as Caitlyn and Brian Mason as Jason, bring a more contemporary fluid view of marriage to the sharp-witted dialogue. Combined, the three couples cover a full range of relationship issues with the perfect mix of humor and sensitivity.

Theater for the New City, is located at 155 1st Avenue, New York, NY. The production runs Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, March 14-March 31 at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. For tickets, click the button below, or call (212) 254-1109. Tickets are $18, student and senior discounts are also available at $15.

Anne Marilyn Lucas (Playwright) has written over 30 plays including musicals from 10 minutes to full-length plays: Party?, From Silence, Recovery and Say the Name. Her work has been performed in NYC at Theater for the New City, The Museum of Jewish Heritage (Arin Arbus), Polaris, and Theatre of Light; in New England at the Boston Theatre Marathon, Boston Playwright's Theater, Gloucester Stage, Marblehead Little Theatre, The Warner International Play Festival, The House of Seven Gables, TNT Festival and The Salem Theatre Company. Anne holds a diploma from the Webber Douglas Academy in London, a BFA from Lake Erie College, an MFA from Boston University in Theater Education/Directing and an MFA in Creative Writing from Lesley University in Writing for Stage and Screen. She was a Professor of Drama at Salem State University for 10 years. Her play Recovery was translated into Greek and performed at Theatro Non Verba. Harvard University staged her Holocaust play Say the Name and Cottey College produced From Silence in 2020. Anne is on the Board of MLT and ART in Boston.




