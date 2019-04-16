Radiotheatre's Annual EDGAR ALLAN POE FESTIVAL Returns To NYC

In celebration of its 16th Season in downtown NYC, the critically acclaimed, award-winning troupe of performers RADIOTHEATRE presents its 4th Annual Edgar Allan Poe FESTIVAL MAY 16-JUNE 1. A favorite event with its legion of fans, the last three POE fests SOLD OUT quickly filling the 192 yrs old ST.JOHN'S SANCTUARY in the heart of historic Greenwich Village. Amidst the flickering candlelight and foggy mist, the RT players will once again present LIVE ON STAGE a challenging repertory of the greatest of terrifying stories penned by the Master of The Macabre, Edgar Allan Poe (1809-1849) who once lived but a few blocks away and attended this very church.

Since RADIOTHEATRE is the only theater company to honor America's most famous writer whose works have never been out of publication and have gone on to influence thousands of writers, artists, filmmakers, playwrights, etc...in fact the sheer enormity of his impact on cultures all over the world is beyond description...it's only fitting that RT celebrates his 210th birthday this year by pulling out all the stops with the best of its stage adaptations accompanied by great storytellers, original orchestral scores, fantastic visual FX and award-winning sound design that usually leaves its audiences clamoring for more!

The repertory includes: THE TELLTALE HEART, THE BLACK CAT, THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER, HOP FROG, THE MASQUE OF RED DEATH, THE CASK OF AMONTILLADO, THE RAVEN, MORELLA, Annabel Lee, THE OBLONG COFFIN, MS. FOUND IN A BOTTLE, THE CASE OF M.VALDEMAR, THE OVAL PORTRAIT, BERENICE.

Please check www.radiotheatrenyc.com for complete synopses and schedule.

Now in its 16th year, RADIOTHEATRE has since produced over 90 live stage productions in various NYC and USA tour venues and has been nominated for a DRAMA DESK AWARD and has won 3 NY Innovative Theater awards, 15 noms, 5 yrs Best Performance Art and 2016 and twice 2017 Rondo Hatton International Horror Awards nom. RT also produces the critically-acclaimed Annual H.P.Lovecraft Festival in NYC for the past 10 years. RT's Artistic Director Dan Bianchi received the 2014 NYIT award for Lifetime Artistic Excellence.

RADIOTHEATRE is self-funded and takes pride in its mission to produce a unique quality show at a low ticket price...which is why it has been called, "the peoples' theatre."

RADIOTHEATRE does NOT produce authentic re-creations of old time radio shows ...rather, the company is inspired by the artistry created during the Golden Years of Radio when SOUND was king and STORYTELLING, along with great voices, music and sound effects, as well as, the imaginations of its audiences, were the primary ingredients used to provide a memorable theatrical experience. It's not much different than the earliest form of theatre...telling tales around a campfire in the dark where all of one's attention is focused upon the Narrator. However, we do like to add a few 21st Century touches such as fully scored orchestral soundtracks using a unique software designed for Hollywood movies, so that Radiotheatre delivers a monumental sound design unlike anything on any stage anywhere. Plus, a plethora of aural and visual FX, too!

As for content, RADIOTHEATRE draws its inspiration from genres such as Suspense, Horror, Science Fiction and Crime ...all genres which have been thoroughly mined and exploited by Literature, Cinema and TV, but, generally ignored or spoofed in the Theatre world. Combining a unique presentation with non-traditional content makes RADIOTHEATRE a singular theatre company creating modern, innovative stage works.

Past shows include - KING KONG, THE WAR OF THE WORLDS, DRACULA, FRANKENSTEIN, THE INVISIBLE MAN, THE TIME MACHINE, REBECCA, THE BIRDS, STRANGERS ON A TRAIN, THE ISLAND OF DR.MOREAU, HARDBOILED, THE HAUNTING OF 85 E 4th STREET, GHOSTS OF CHRISTMAS PAST, SUNDAYS WITH POE, THE Alfred Hitchcock FESTIVALS, THE NAUGHTY VICTORIANS, THE MOLE PEOPLE, MADHOUSE, 10 H.P.LOVECRAFT FESTIVALS and more!





