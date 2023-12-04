RANCHO TALES Musical for Young Children Now Playing at Teatro SEA

Teatro SEA's latest production, Rancho Tales, opened on Saturday, December 2nd to a sold-out audience. The show is running every Saturday at 11AM until December 23rd.

Rancho Tales, a fun filled audience participatory show, created by Manuel A. Morán and brought to life with puppets designed by Ugo Conti. Rancho Tales, is a delightful retelling of some family favorites stories incorporating music, puppetry, movement, and visuals. It's a perfect show for the little ones from newborn to five years old, however it also is fun for adults, as they also sing and clap along to songs both in Spanish and English, adding a cultural treat for all.

Characters "Pepa" and "Pepe" guide everyone through three bilingual classic barn stories: The Ugly Duckling, Three Billy Goats Gruff, and The Red Hen, accompanied by popular Latin American barn songs.

Manuel Morán, Teatro SEA's Artistic Director and the man behind Rancho Tales, speaks passionately about this production. He shares, "With 'Rancho Tales', we've created a heartwarming journey of friendship and community, brought to life through storytelling. The show gets the audience involved, making each performance a unique immersive experience with the farm animals. It's pure joy for us to see the youngest members of our audience diving into the songs and stories on stage, getting wrapped up in a theatrical experience that's sure to spark their imaginations and make them happy."

The puppets and set were created by Puebla, Mexico's production company "Kadoosh," founded by Ugo Conti, Jorge Ayanegui, and Miguel Cadena. Known for their innovation in animation techniques, Ugo Conti, the head of the company, introduced "Magnet Motion," a technique he pioneered.

At the heart of 'Rancho Tales' is Teatro SEA's commitment to continuing its tradition of delivering top-notch, bilingual theater experiences for young audiences. The show is not just fun, but also educational, nurturing a love for theater and storytelling from an early age. Morán adds, "We invite everyone, no matter how young or old, to join us on this magical journey. Come be a part of this enchanting tale that transcends language and culture."

Additionally, we're excited to announce that one of the songs from the show, "Baila Pollito Baila", will be featured at El Barrio Latino Children's Film Fest at Teatro SEA on Saturday, December 9th at 1PM, a free event open to the public. Don't miss this special opportunity to experience the magic of Rancho Tales in a whole new way.

So, mark your calendars! 'Rancho Tales' is now showing, and it's sure to be a memorable experience for kids and their families. For more details about the show, including showtimes and ticket info, check out our website (Click Here) or give our box office a call (212-529-1545). Join us for this delightful exploration of friendship, community, and the magic of storytelling.

Performance Details:

Teatro SEA @ The Clemente Center on the Lower East Side

107 Suffolk Street, New York, NY 10002

Tickets: Adults: $30.00 |Children: $15.00 | Seniors: $20.00 | Student: $20.00

Children under 2 have free admission.

For more information, please visit www.teatrosea.org or call 212 529-1545.

About Teatro SEA

Established in 1985, SEA (Society of the Educational Arts, Inc.), is the premiere Bilingual Arts-in-Education Organization and Latino Children's Theatre in the United States. SEA creates and produces a combination of educational theater, in-school multidisciplinary arts instruction programs, art & cultural festivals/events, online educational programming and Theater Books, all intended to raise self-esteem, strengthen cultural identity and provide educational advancement, for our community of Latinx children and youth. The organization, established by Dr. Manuel A. Morán, currently has offices in San Juan, New York, and Florida. Teatro SEA has its performance space at the Clemente Soto Vélez Cultural and Educational Center on Manhattan's Lower East Side. Click Here

