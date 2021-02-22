Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
RAINBOW REWATCH Podcast By Authentic Podcast Network To Premiere in March

Featuring guests like Hairspray's Nikki Blonsky, the podcast discusses how iconic moments from media during childhood currently impact their generation.

Feb. 22, 2021  

From top podcast network "Authentic", Actor/singer Daniel Kushner & TikTok star Leliana McDermott will be releasing "Rainbow Rewatch" @rainbowrewatch (TikTik handle) on March 2nd.

The new podcast is surrounded by the hosts' analyzations of nostalgic movies and tv shows through a queer lens. Featuring guests like Hairspray's Nikki Blonsky, Daniel and Leliana discuss how iconic moments from media during childhood currently impact their generation.

Check out the podcast trailer here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/rainbow-rewatch/id1553836476

Follow the hosts

Daniel Kushner @daniellkushner (IG & TikTok)

Leliana McDermott @lelianamcd (IG) @leliana__ (TikTok)

Kushner and McDermott are best known for their popular TikTok skits, and are well known supporters of the arts locally and globally.


