RAINBOW REWATCH Podcast By Authentic Podcast Network To Premiere in March

From top podcast network "Authentic", Actor/singer Daniel Kushner & TikTok star Leliana McDermott will be releasing "Rainbow Rewatch" @rainbowrewatch (TikTik handle) on March 2nd.

The new podcast is surrounded by the hosts' analyzations of nostalgic movies and tv shows through a queer lens. Featuring guests like Hairspray's Nikki Blonsky, Daniel and Leliana discuss how iconic moments from media during childhood currently impact their generation.

Check out the podcast trailer here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/rainbow-rewatch/id1553836476

Follow the hosts

Daniel Kushner @daniellkushner (IG & TikTok)

Leliana McDermott @lelianamcd (IG) @leliana__ (TikTok)

Kushner and McDermott are best known for their popular TikTok skits, and are well known supporters of the arts locally and globally.