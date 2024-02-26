Queer Canarian Artist Edu Díaz Will Premiere New Solo Show A DRAG IS BORN in NYC

A Drag is Born will premiere as part of the 2024 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at the 14Y Theater (344 E 14th St, New York, NY 10003) with performances on Saturday, April 6th (9:50pm), Saturday, April 13th (8:10pm), Wednesday, April 17th (8:50pm), Friday, April 19th (9:20pm), and Saturday, April 20th (4:20pm). Limited tickets on a sliding scale are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run for approximately 60 minutes.

Fulbright-awarded artist from The Canary Islands Edu Díaz presents and performs in A Drag Is Born, a solo show directed by Rachel Resnik.

In a twist of fate, a man is thrust into the spotlight for his drag queen debut. With advanced age, abundant body hair, and limited talents, he is an unlikely candidate. Clown, drag, and magic fuel a whimsical journey through delightful music and colorful outfits as the man discovers it's never too late to embrace your true self.

A Drag Is Born is a nonverbal celebration of queer empowerment to World Premiere at the New York City Fringe Festival (April) and The Orlando Fringe (May). The show began as a 10-minute sketch at Pridefest (The Tank) and the HOT! Festival (Dixon Place) during the summer of 2023 with several iterations in iconic venues in New York City, such as The Stonewall Inn and The Slipper Room.

Edu Díaz, creator, producer, and performer in the piece, is a queer Fulbright-awarded artist from The Canary Islands based in New York City, where he premiered his first solo show, Fantastic Mr. S, at the United Solo Festival (2022) and Twin Towers, a play written and directed by Esther Caporale winner of the SPF Best Play (The Players Theatre, 2023). Edu is a member of two improv companies and produces and hosts the Clown Open Mic, a monthly variety show at Pine Box Rock Shop.

“A recent homophobic attack, a mid-life crisis, and the need to have fun with the audience began this project, in which I'm honoring my - so far - private life as a campy crossdresser” says Díaz.

For the world premiere and tour of A Drag Is Born, Edu is joined by:

Rachel Resnik (she/her, Director) is a seasoned producer, director, and performer with extensive clown training (PadoVarts Academy, Philippe Gaulier). She is the Production Manager at Clown Gym

Tinna Hoffmann (she/her, Choreographer) is a Danish actor and dancer with decades of experience in theater, television, and films. She was part of Dancing With The Stars Italy for three seasons as a choreographer and dancer.

Jess Ducey (they/them, Production Manager) is a writer and producer. They co-chair the National Queer Theater, produce for Clown Gym and Moxie Arts, and in 2023 produced two musicals at Edinburgh Fringe 2023 for Butch Mermaid Productions.

New York City Fringe Festival is an open lottery-based theatre festival presented by FRIGID New York, which gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. www.frigid.nyc