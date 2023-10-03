Purple Light Productions Seeks 15-Minute Excerpts of Theatrical Pieces For Inaugural Night of New Works, SWATCH

Purple Light Productions is seeking 15-minute excerpts of full-length theatrical pieces for their inaugural night of samples from rising theatrical works and artists, SWATCH, to be performed in New York City this December.

This night of new works is fully produced by Purple Light to showcase "swatches" of the best developing musical, play, and theatrical pieces in the New York City area and beyond. SWATCHES will offer developmental and production opportunities to up to six new theatrical pieces and the artists behind them.

Submissions may be in any stage of development and priority consideration will be given to pieces with limited exposure.

All excerpts chosen for SWATCH 2023 will be considered for a reading, workshop and or production of the full-length piece as a part of Purple Light Productions' 2024-2025 season.

Submissions Will Close October 27, 2023, or once they have received 100 submissions.

Playwrights, composers, and other theatrical artists may submit at bit.ly/swatch23

REQUIREMENTS FOR SUBMISSION ARE AS FOLLOWS:

- All theatrical pieces are welcome. (Plays, Musicals, Dance theatre with original music...)

- The piece that the excerpt is pulled from must be an original work of the creative and have a runtime >60 minutes.*

- For submission, the artist must submit a 15 page excerpt (or an excerpt no longer than 15 minutes in length).*

- While your excerpt , if chosen, will be fully produced by Purple Light Productions, they strongly suggest that you (or a representative for your piece) be available either in-person (NYC) or via Zoom mid-December for performances.

- Stand alone shorts, monologues, and scenes WILL NOT be considered for production.

*Please note, if chosen your piece will be presented as an excerpt of the full piece and will be performed as submitted. Please submit ~15-minutes that you think best represents your piece. There will be time to elaborate on plot and circumstances for context before/after your piece's performance. ]

LIMIT: 2 submissions per playwright/artist

Look for additional information from Purple Light Production including ticket and venue information, as well as their inaugural line-up next month.

Purple Light Productions is an New York City based theatrical group with a focus on developing new works and amplifying the voices of new and rising theatre artists in the New York City area and beyond through productions, workshops, and staged reading opportunities. With processes focused in community and art development, the heart of Purple Light can only be defined by the individuals who aid to develop these works alongside our artistic team; the performers, vocalists, patrons, and technicians. Purple Light first got its footing in the NYC theatre scene through the short-play scene including productions with numerous festivals and theatrical companies throughout the city. In late 2022, they were able to expand both their horizons and community to musical work in partnership with some of New York's most notorious cabaret spots while keeping their mission of uplifting new works and rising theatrical voices. Works of those include I Can Do That: Broadway Firsts (54 Below), The Struggle is Real (Chelsea Table + Stage), 54 Sings The "Do Not Sing" List (54 Below), and Heard It From a Birdie: a 2022 tweet-inspired musical which held it's premiere as a song-cycle at 54 Below before being fully developed and workshopped in a musical format by Purple Light.

Headed by Annie Brown and Garrett Langley, Purple Light Productions continues to uplift theatrical voices and new stories as well as foster community to keep the joy of new theatre alive.