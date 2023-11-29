Puppet Show POMELO Comes to Flushing Town Hall This Weekend

On Dec. 1 and 2, Flushing Town Hall will host the Montreal-based puppetry and theater company, Ombre Folles, as it presents its new family performance: “Pomelo.”

Without words, using puppets, shadow theater and live music, “Pomelo” tells the story of a tiny, handsome, pink elephant, born under a dandelion in a garden. With a lot of humor and sensitivity, Pomelo discovers the world around him, and the change in seasons. He experiences a shock: the arrival of autumn, then winter! In love with his garden, sad at the sight of strawberry plants collapsing, and amazed by a snowflake, Pomelo is the very embodiment of childhood.

This new production of Ombres Folles is recommended for ages 3 and up. It is an ode to nature and the cycle of the seasons, seeing things die and then be reborn, turning us upside down from one extreme to the other. “Pomelo” provides a captivating and enveloping experience for all audiences.

“Pomelo” is based on the book “Pomelo est amoureux” by Ramona Badescu and Benjamin Chaud (Illustrator).

“At Flushing Town Hall, we’re excited for the return of international touring artists and especially ‘Pomelo,’ a performance geared to the youngest of audiences and their caregivers. Adults and children alike will be charmed by tiny Pomelo and his explorations and discoveries,” said Ellen Kodadek, Executive and Artistic Director of Flushing Town Hall. This wordless piece is enchanting for all! It’s been proven time and time again that bringing children to the theater, whether through a school performance or for the whole family to enjoy together, powerfully inspires children’s life-long creativity, self-confidence and appreciation for others.”

During “Pomelo’s” run at Flushing Town Hall, the performance will take place for school audiences on Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. On Dec. 2, there will be a workshop with the cast and crew at 11 a.m., and performances following at 12:15 p.m. and 3 p.m.