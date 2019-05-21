Prospect Theater Company Hosts Peter Mills' All Tenors Concert

Prospect Theater Company, under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Cara Reichel and Managing Director Melissa Huber, will present TENACITY, a one-night-only concert of founding artist Peter Mills' songs for tenors, spanning 20 years of new musicals. This one-night-only special event will be presented on Friday, May 24 at 8pm at The A.R.T. / New York Theatres (502 West 53rd St, NYC). All tickets are $25 and can be reserved at www.ProspectTheater.org or by calling 212-352-3101.

The cast features a line-up of Broadway and Prospect alumni artists, including: Ryan Bauer-Walsh (Billy Elliott, Death for Five Voices), Jordan Bondurant (The Underclassman, Gentleman's Guide...), Andrew Brewer (Nymph Errant, Beautiful), Karl Josef Co (Honor, CSC's Pacific Overtures), Adam Hyndman (Broadway's Aladdin and Once on This Island), Devin Ilaw (Broadway revival of Miss Saigon, Les Misérables), Andrew Kober (School of Rock, Hair), Corey Mach (Kinky Boots, Godspell), Ben Moss(The Hello Girls, Spring Awakening), Joe Ottavi-Perez (Evergreen), Conor Ryan(Desperate Measures, John & Jen), Michael Winther (Light Falls, 33 Variations), and more to be announced!

Songs featured are selected from two decades of Mills' new musicals with Prospect, including The Taxi Cabaret, The Flood, The Underclassman, The Rockae, Death for Five Voices, Honor, The Alchemists, Golden Boy of the Blue Ridge, Evergreen, and Illyria.

Tickets are available at www.ProspectTheater.org or by calling 212-352-3101. General admission tickets are $25. The performance is Friday, May 24th @ 8pm. Performances will be held at the A.R.T./New York Theatres (502 West 53rd Street, New York, NY 10019) in the Mezzanine Theatre.





