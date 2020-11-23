Project Y Theatre's ZOOM PLAYS Opens November 30

Project Y Theatre presents the final part of The Women in Theatre Festival (Live and Online!) 2020 with the Digital Premieres of Zoom Plays. In March at the beginning of the COVID shutdown Project Y put out an open call for plays and scenes written to be performed on the Zoom platform.

With over 300 submissions (and counting!) from around the world, readers chose these three plays: Missing Ingredient, by Colleen O'Doherty, Soup, by Rachael Carnes, and Cliffhanger, by Catalina Florescu. Each will be produced digitally by Project Y as part of our Women in Theatre Festival. We have an incredible lineup of directors and actors who rounded out each team, including Hilary Ward, Jennifer Chang, and Shelley Butler. There is a short talkback after each of the plays with the director and playwrigth.

Beginning November 30th, each of the Zoom plays will launch at 7:30pm EDT:

November 30th

Missing Ingredient, by Colleen O'Doherty

directed by Jennifer Chang

Featuring Joy Osmanski, Elizabeth Ho and Corey Brill

December 2nd

Soup, by Rachael Carnes

directed by Shelley Butler

Featuring Bernardo Cubrio and Valerie Terranova

December 4th

Cliffhanger, by Catalina Florescu

directed by Hilary Ward

Featuring Olga Konstantulakis and Andrea Lwin

Zoom Plays is produced by Project Y Theatre Company (led by co-Artistic Directors, Michole Biancosino and Andrew W. Smith). Graphic Design is by Christopher Ulloth.

All of this year's offerings are free and streamed digitally. For FREE Tickets go to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/zoom-plays-digital-premieres-tickets-129236147797

For more information about the Women in Theatre Festival go to: www.witfestival.projectytheatre.org

