Project Y Theatre's ZOOM PLAYS Opens November 30
Beginning November 30th, each of the Zoom plays will launch at 7:30pm EDT.
Project Y Theatre presents the final part of The Women in Theatre Festival (Live and Online!) 2020 with the Digital Premieres of Zoom Plays. In March at the beginning of the COVID shutdown Project Y put out an open call for plays and scenes written to be performed on the Zoom platform.
With over 300 submissions (and counting!) from around the world, readers chose these three plays: Missing Ingredient, by Colleen O'Doherty, Soup, by Rachael Carnes, and Cliffhanger, by Catalina Florescu. Each will be produced digitally by Project Y as part of our Women in Theatre Festival. We have an incredible lineup of directors and actors who rounded out each team, including Hilary Ward, Jennifer Chang, and Shelley Butler. There is a short talkback after each of the plays with the director and playwrigth.
November 30th
Missing Ingredient, by Colleen O'Doherty
directed by Jennifer Chang
Featuring Joy Osmanski, Elizabeth Ho and Corey Brill
December 2nd
Soup, by Rachael Carnes
directed by Shelley Butler
Featuring Bernardo Cubrio and Valerie Terranova
December 4th
Cliffhanger, by Catalina Florescu
directed by Hilary Ward
Featuring Olga Konstantulakis and Andrea Lwin
Zoom Plays is produced by Project Y Theatre Company (led by co-Artistic Directors, Michole Biancosino and Andrew W. Smith). Graphic Design is by Christopher Ulloth.
All of this year's offerings are free and streamed digitally. For FREE Tickets go to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/zoom-plays-digital-premieres-tickets-129236147797
For more information about the Women in Theatre Festival go to: www.witfestival.projectytheatre.org