Project Y Theatre Company & Women in Theatre Festival Present Digital World Premiere of CLOSE (BUT NOT TOO CLOSE!)

"Close (But Not Too Close!)" is a new musical created for theatre-lovers longing for that "live" theatre vibe, while simultaneously reveling in the ease of watching a show in pajamas at whatever time they want. This comedic new musical takes audiences on a journey into the world of a new dating website designed for the times we are living in. Presented by the Award-Winning Project Y Theatre Company and Women in Theatre Festival.

In "Close (But Not Too Close!)" the audience is welcomed into a website designed for people who want to meet that special someone, but aren't really ready for an in-person relationship. A computer savvy scammer, Alex (Audelco award-winner, Iris Beaumier), catfishes an unsuspecting introvert, Louis (Broadway's Nathan Salstone), who is trying out online dating for his first time. Technical difficulties arise - as they always do in chat boxes - allowing Alex to learn Louis' wildest hopes and dreams.

"Close (But Not Too Close!)" was digitally mixed using new Jam Band technology to allow the singers to act, sing and harmonize in real time with little lag. We captured this synchronous singing and acting (without the use of track-singing or overdubbing) to create a musical experience that has more "liveness" of feel. We've also made an interactive dating website feature that audiences can play with pre- or post-show.

"Close (But Not Too Close!)" features four actors including Iris Beaumier (AUDELCO award winner 2020 Best Lead Actress in a Musical, The Dark Star from Harlem: The Spectacular Rise of Josephine Baker), Nathan Salston (Original Broadway cast Harry Potter and The Cursed Child; Mozart in the Jungle), Kevin R. Free (Welcome to Nightvale), and Robyne Parrish.

Last year, Project Y Theatre presented 8 unique shows during the pandemic, including the award-winning short "Soup" by Rachael Carnes (available here on our Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/ProjectYNYC) and the live digital run of Trump Lear.

DETAILS:

WHAT: "Close (But Not Too Close!)"

WHO: Book by Paloma Sierra. Compositions by Dusty Sanders. Book by Julia Koyfman.

Directed by Michole Biancosino and Andrew W. Smith

Video Design by Courtney Smith.

Interactive Website by Christopher Ulloth.

Digital Music Mix and Technician by Neel Murgai.

Produced by Project Y Theatre Company www.projectytheatre.org

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. EST Friday, March 19th (Opening)

WHERE: Television, computer, or tablet

HOW MUCH: Free! (suggested donations to Project Y Theatre Company)

TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/142626203815

RUNNING TIME: 25 minutes

SHOW WEBSITE: http://www.witfestival.projectytheatre.org/#close