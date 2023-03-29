Poetic People Power to Present 20th Anniversary Show NOT YET SAID at Caveat

In 2003, a group of poets gathered in downtown New York City to speak out against the Iraq War. Since then, the artists of Poetic People Power have presented annual spoken word shows to the public that explore social and political topics and offer solutions to the issues of our time.

On Saturday, April 1st, Poetic People Power will present its 20th anniversary show titled Not Yet Said. The show will premiere poems on topics not covered in previous years and share stories about how this community of artists worked together for two decades to change the world through poetry. The one-day event takes place at Caveat at 21 A Clinton Street in Manhattan at 2 PM (EDT). Tickets are $20 and can be purchased through Eventbrite.

The creative work includes commissioned poems by vital artistic voices about marriage equality, immigration, education, housing, and gun violence.

Poets include Tara Bracco, Jim Buckmaster, Shanelle Gabriel, Philippe Garcesto, Karla Jackson-Brewer, Natalia Vargas-Caba, and Jonathan Walton.

Don't miss this final Poetic People Power show in the series!

If you're not in NY, you can purchase tickets to the livestream here.

Created and produced by Tara Bracco. Funding has been made possible by The Puffin Foundation.

A﻿bout Poetic People Power

Using the expressive art of poetry, the group has educated and inspired audiences on stages throughout New York City and at guest performances at colleges and nonprofit events regionally. Under the leadership of producing artistic director Tara Bracco, Poetic People Power has created 20 shows, commissioned 140 poems, and worked with 40 poets.

Past shows have covered timely topics including climate change, the global water crisis, inequality, pay equity, and time poverty, among others. This poetry and activism project has used art to advance social change and encourage action long before the mainstream discourse on these issues.

Art + Action = Change!

Photo credit: by Mark Rywelski, White | Hutch | Productions